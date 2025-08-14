Halmstad vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Halmstad and Malmo will battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan round 20 clash on Saturday (August 16th). The game will be played at Orjans Vall.

The home side will be aiming to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered against Sirius at this same venue last weekend. Robbie Ure had an instant impact after coming off the bench by scoring the 76th-minute match-winner, four minutes after coming on.

Malmo, meanwhile, fell to a 5-0 thrashing away to Copenhagen in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League third-round qualification tie. They were two goals down at the break thanks to goals from Rodrigo Huescas and Robert. Mohammed Elyounoussi made it 3-0 six minutes into the second half before turning provider for Magnus Mattsson and Robert to help the Danes advance with a 5-0 aggregate win.

The Sky Blues will turn their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them fall to a 3-1 defeat at home to Mjallby.

The loss saw them drop to fifth spot in the standings, having garnered 33 points from 19 games. Halmstad are 12th with 18 points to their name.

Halmstad vs Malmo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Malmo have 27 wins from the last 42 head-to-head games. Halmstad were victorious four times, while 11 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when Malmo claimed a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Malmo have kept a clean sheet in the last eight head-to-head games.

Six of Halmstad's last eight league games have produced fewer than three goals.

Four of Malmo's last five away games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Six of Halmstad's last eight league games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Halmstad vs Malmo Prediction

Halmstad are winless in their last five league games, losing three games in this run. They are just three points above the drop zone and are aiming to win a first head-to-head game since 2008.

Malmo have won the last six head-to-head games and are unbeaten in the last 25. Their loss to Mjallby dented their hopes of three-peating the league, and they are now 13 points off the summit.

We are backing the visitors to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Halmstad 0-2 Malmo

Halmstad vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Malmo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

