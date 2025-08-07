Halmstad vs Sirius Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025 

Halmstad and Sirius will trade tackles in a Swedish Allsvenskan matchday 19 clash on Saturday (August 9th). The game will be played at Orjans Vall.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of an impressive 1-1 draw away to Djurgarden. Tim Erlandsson's 24th-minute own goal put the hosts ahead but Villiam Granath equalized five minutes later. Rami Kaib was sent off for two bookable offenses late on but Halmstad held on to claim a point despite their numerical disadvantage.

Sirius, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Oster. They went ahead through Leo Walta's penalty midway through the second half. Vladimir Rodic equalized eight minutes later.

The stalemate left the Uppsala outfit in 13th spot in the standings, having garnered 14 points from 18 games. Halmstad are directly above them in the table, four points better off.

Halmstad vs Sirius Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Halmstad have 12 wins from the last 35 head-to-head games. Hammarby were victorious 10 times while 13 games were drawn.

One of those draws came in the most recent clash between the two sides when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Sirius are winless in their last six league games, losing four matches.

Five of Halmstad's last seven league games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Seven of Sirius' last nine games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Nine of Sirius' last 10 games have witnessed goals at both ends, with eight games in this sequence producing over 2.5 goals.

Halmstad vs Sirius Prediction

Halmstad are just four points above the dropzone and are not entirely safe from relegation concerns. Their home form will be crucial to their hopes of survival, with 13 of their 18 points this term coming in games in front of their fans. Five of their last seven games have produced fewer than three goals.

Sirius, for their part, sit just outside the relegation zone on goal difference. They are winless in the league in over two months.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Halmstad 1-1 Sirius

Halmstad vs Sirius Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

