Ham Kam vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2023 

Ham Kam and Bodo/Glimt battle for three points in an Eliteserien matchday 21 fixture on Sunday (September 3).

The hosts have not been in action since a comfortable 3-0 home win over Rosenborg a fortnight ago. Vegard Kongsro scored a brace to inspire the victory. The win saw Ham Kam climb to 11th spot in the standings, having garnered 22 points from 19 games.

Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, needed extra time to see off Sepsi St Gheorge with a 3-2 home win in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs. They surrendered a two-goal lead to prompt extra time. There, Amahl Pellegrino completed his brace from the spot in the 100th minute to help his side book their spot in the group stage with a 5-4 aggregate win.

Den Gule Horde will now turn their focus back to the league scene, where they had a comeback 3-1 win at Haugesund in their last outing. That saw them remain joint-top of the points table, having garnered 44 points from 19 games.

Ham Kam vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 25th meeting between the two sides. Bodo/Glimt lead 14-4.

Their most recent meeting in July 2023 saw Bodo/Glimt saw a 2-0 away win in the Norwegian Cup quarterfinal.

Bodo/Glimt have scored at least twice in their last five games with Ham Kam.

Their last four meetings atHam Kam have seen at least one team fail to score.

Bodo/Glimt's last seven games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Ham Kam vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Ham Kam have had an upturn in results in recent weeks but come up against an even more in-form Bodo/Glimt side.

The visitors have secured continental football till the end of the year and will turn their focus to trying to wrest the league title back to the Aspmyra Stadion. Expect the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Ham Kam 1-3 Bodo/Glimt

Ham Kam vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Bodo/Glimt to score over 1.5 goals