Hamburg vs Darmstadt prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Darmstadt will face Hamburg away from home in the 2. Bundesliga on Sunday, and it could be a thrilling game considering what transpired on matchday two.

Hamburg were beaten 3-2 by bitter rivals St Pauli in their previous game, and will hope to end their two-game winless run in the league.

Darmstadt, on the other hand, beat Ingolstadt 6-1 at home after failing to score in the first two games of the season.

Torsten Lieberknecht’s side will hope their landslide win over Ingolstadt will be the start of a winning run in the coming weeks.

Hamburg have promotion aspirations this season and will not want to fall further behind after dropping four points in their last two games.

Hamburg vs Darmstadt Head-to-head

The head-to-head record between the two sides heading into Sunday’s future is even. Both sides have won two games, and there have been only two draws.

🎙 | 3⃣ Tim #Walter on @sv98_en : "They bring a lot of physicality and have a good presence up front. They certainly see their chances - like many teams in the second division - in the switching game. We have to be ready for that and always alert."#nurderHSV #HSVSVD — HSV English (@HSV_English) August 20, 2021

The last time the two sides faced off, Darmstadt won 2-1 in what was a bitter blow for Hamburg’s promotion aspirations. This encounter could go either way if history is any indicator.

Hamburg form guide: W-D-L

Darmstadt form guide: L-L-W

Hamburg vs Darmstadt Team News

Hamburg

Stephan Ambrosius and David Bates are not expected to feature due to injuries. Goalkeeper Tom Mikel could also miss out.

Corner kicks and standards are the main focus of the morning session! ⛳️☄️ #nurderHSV #Training pic.twitter.com/G6eET1ZcH1 — HSV English (@HSV_English) August 20, 2021

Marko Johansson has returned to training and might make the bench.

Injured: Stephan Ambrosius, David Bates, Tom Mikel

Suspended: None

Darmstadt

Erich Berko, Tim Skarke, Aaron Seydel and Marvin Mehlem are not expected to feature against Hamburg.

Injured: Erich Berko, Tim Skarke, Aaron Seydel, and Marvin Mehlem.

Suspended: None

Hamburg vs Darmstadt Predicted Lineups

Hamburg Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Daniel Fernandes; Tim Leibold, Sebastian Schonlau, Jonas David, Jan Gyamerah; Jonas Meffert, David Kinsombi, Ludovit Reis; Sonny Kittel, Bakery Jatta, Robert Glatzel

Darmstadt Probable Lineup (4-1-3-2): Marcel Schuhen; Fabian Holland, Patric Pfeiffer, Clemens Riedel, Matthias Bader; Klaus Gjasula; Fabian Schnellhardt, Emir Karic, Benjamin Goller; Phillip Tietz, Luca Pfeiffer

Hamburg vs Darmstadt Prediction

We expect Hamburg to react after their derby loss against St Pauli. Darmstadt, however, will be tough opposition as they are full of confidence following their win last weekend.

The game is likely to produce an entertaining draw.

Score prediction: Hamburg 2-2 Darmstadt

