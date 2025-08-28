Hamburg vs FC St. Pauli Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2025

Hamburg will entertain local rivals FC St. Pauli at Volksparkstadion in the Bundesliga on Friday. Both teams were held to stalemates in their campaign opener and will look to register their first win of the season here.
The hosts marked their return to the top flight after seven years with a goalless away draw at Borussia Monchengladbach last week. Notably, they kept their first clean sheet in the league after nine games.
The visitors got their campaign underway with a six-goal thriller as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Borussia Dortmund. Late drama ensued as Danel Sinani scored their second goal from the penalty spot in the 86th minute and Eric Smith bagged an 89th-minute equalizer.
Hamburg vs FC St. Pauli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off 67 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with 37 wins. Kiezkicker have 18 wins and 12 games have ended in draws.
- They last met in the 2.Bundesliga campaign in the 2023-24 season. Die Rothosen went unbeaten in these meetings, recording a home win while playing out a draw in the reverse fixture.
- They last met in the Bundesliga in the 2010-11 season. The visitors were unbeaten in these meetings, recording an away win.
- Five of the last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.
- Die Rothosen have won just one of their last four competitive home games.
- The visitors have lost just one of their last five away games in the Bundesliga. Notably, they have scored two goals apiece in three games in that period.
Hamburg vs FC St. Pauli Prediction
Die Rothosen will look to open their goalscoring account for the season here. Notably, they are on a three-game winning streak at home in the Bundesliga, scoring six goals, and will look to build on that form. They have gone unbeaten in their last four home meetings against the visitors, recording three consecutive wins.
Kiezkicker were held to a draw in their campaign opener, extending their winless streak in the league to six games. They have registered just two wins in their Bundesliga away meetings against the hosts.
Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, they will likely settle for a draw.
Prediction: Hamburg 2-2 FC St. Pauli
Hamburg vs FC St. Pauli Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes