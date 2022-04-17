Hamburg vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2021-22

In the first semi-final of the DFB-Pokal 2021-22, Hamburg will entertain Freiburg at the Volksparkstadion on Tuesday.

The hosts overcame fellow 2. Bundesliga side Karlsruher in their previous round on penalties after the game ended 2-2 in regulation time. Hamburg beat KSC 3-0 in their previous league outing on Tuesday.

Freiburg, meanwhile, beat Bochum 2-1 in the quarterfinals, with Roland Sallai scoring a 120th-minute winner. Freiburg were in Bundesliga action against the North Rhine-Westphalia club on Saturday, where Sallai scored twice in a 3-0 win.

Hamburg vs Freiburg Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 38 times across competitions. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2018 and just the third one in the DFB-Pokal.

The hosts enjoy a 16-8 lead in wins against their southern rivals, while the spoils have been shared 14 times. The first-ever meeting between the two teams was a cup fixture in 1984. Two meetings in the DFB Pokal have ended in wins for Die Rothosen.

Hamburg form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L.

Freiburg form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W.

Hamburg vs Freiburg Team News

Hamburg

Maximilian Rohr and Elijah Krahn missed the league outing against Karlsruher with muscle injuries and are expected to sit this one out as well. Tim Leibold and Stephan Ambrosius are long-term absentees and remain unavailable for selection.

Injured: Tim Leibold, Stephan Ambrosius.

Doubtful: Maximilian Rohr, Elijah Krahn.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Freiburg

Kevin Schade has not been able to shrug off an abdominal injury, while Yannik Keitel is out with a foot injury.

Injured: Yannik Keitel, Kevin Schade.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Hamburg vs Freiburg Predicted XIs

Hamburg (4-4-2): Daniel Heuer Fernandes (GK); Jan Gyamerah, Bastian Schonlau, Mario Vuskovic, Moritz Heyer; Sonny Kittel, Jonas Meffert, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Faride Alidou; Robert Glatzel, Manuel Wintzheimer.

Freiburg (4-2-3-1): Mark Flekken (GK); Christian Gunter, Nico Schlotterbeck, Philipp Lienhart, Lukas Kubler; Nicolas Hofler, Maximilian Eggestein; Roland Sallai, Lucas Holer, Vincenzo Grifo; Nils Petersen.

Hamburg vs Freiburg Prediction

Hamburg have enjoyed a slightly better record in the second division, outscoring the Breisgau-Brasilianer 54-49 this season. They have conceded four fewer goals than Freiburg, though the quality of opponents they face week in and week out is slightly different than the teams Freiburg go up against in the top flight.

Hamburg's last three games in the DFB Pokal have been determined on penalties, so we might be in for another extended outing. Freiburg are the favourites to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Hamburg 1-2 Freiburg.

Edited by Bhargav