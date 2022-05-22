Hamburg vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga Relegation Playoffs 2021-22

Hamburg will take a one-goal lead into the second leg of the Bundesliga relegation playoffs when they host Hertha Berlin on Monday.

Tim Walter’s side were perhaps lucky to score the only goal of the game as a Ludovit Reis’ cross turned into an unsavable shot in the first leg.

Overall, though, Hamburg perhaps deserved the win as they had the better stats in the game. They created more openings, had more shots, and completed more passes than Hertha.

#nurderHSV #BSCHSV 🎙 |Tim #Walter : "It's insanely fun to see how the boys have developed over the season and can hold their own in games like this." 🎙 | 2⃣ Tim #Walter: "It's insanely fun to see how the boys have developed over the season and can hold their own in games like this."#nurderHSV #BSCHSV

Hertha Berlin’s poor run of form continued with the loss, and heading into the second leg, they are perhaps underdogs as Hamburg have now won five in a row.

Hamburg vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-head

Hertha Berlin have won this fixture just three more times than Hamburg. While Hamburg have 32 wins, Hertha have won it 35 times, so there’s not much in it.

Even a draw would suit Hamburg, who just need to avoid a loss to earn promotion to the Bundesliga.

Hamburg form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Hertha Berlin form guide: W-D-L-L-L

Hamburg vs Hertha Berlin Team News

Hamburg

Hamburg will still be without the duo of Tim Leibold and Anssi Suhonen. They missed the first leg as well. There are no new injury concerns for Walter.

Injured: Tim Leibold, Anssi Suhonen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin

Kelian Nsona, Rune Jarstein and Alexander Schwolow are not expected to feature, while Marcel Lotka is also doubtful. The custodian did not even make it to the bench against Hamburg in the previous game.

Marton Dardai and Davie Selke are also doubtful. Ishak Belfodil came off late in the game, but is expected to feature.

Injured: Kelian Nsona, Rune Jarstein, Alexander Schwolow

Doubtful: Marcel Lotka, Marton Dardai, Davie Selke

Suspended: Santiago Ascacibar

Hamburg vs Hertha Berlin Predicted Lineups

Hamburg Probable XI (4-3-3): Daniel Heuer Fernandes; Moritz Heyer, Bastian Schonlau, Mario Vuskovic, Miro Muheim; Jonas Meffert, Ludovit Reis, Maximilian Rohr; Sonny Kittel, Bakery Jatta, Robert Glatzel

Hertha Berlin Probable XI (4-4-2): Oliver Christensen; Marvin Plattenhardt, Dedryck Boyata, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Peter Pekarik; Lucas Tousart, Niklas Stark, Marco Richter, Maximilian Mittelstadt; Stevan Jovetic, Ishak Belfodil

Hamburg vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Hamburg were the better team on the night in Berlin, and we expect them to once again control the majority of the game at home on Monday.

Hertha have some capable players, but it just has not happened for them this season. Their big players will need to step up, but we don’t see them winning this game.

Prediction: Hamburg 1-1 Hertha Berlin

Edited by Peter P