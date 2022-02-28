Hamburg vs Karlsruher prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2021-22

After losing 3-2 at home against rivals Werder Bremen in their last 2. Bundesliga game, Hamburg will look to bounce back to winning ways when they face Karlsruher in the DFB Pokal.

Karlsruher managed to hold Schalke in their previous game and will look to better that result against Hamburg this Wednesday at home.

Despite their defeat in the Nord derby, Hamburg are still only four points off the top of the table and three behind the promotion playoff spot. However, their focus will shift to the DFB Pokal this midweek.

Tim Walter will want his side to bounce back immediately as they can ill-afford a lean patch at this crucial juncture of the season.

Karlsruher shocked Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on their way to the quarter-finals, and will hope to continue their impressive cup run.

Hamburg vs Karlsruher Head-to-head

The head-to-head record between the two teams is not heavily one-sided. Hamburg have won this fixture 22 times, while Karlsruher have picked up 18 wins over Die Rothosen.

There have been 22 draws between the two teams. The two sides have shared the spoils over their last two games as both games ended 1-1.

Hamburg form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Karlsruher form guide: L-L-W-W-D

Hamburg vs Karlsruher Team News

Hamburg

Tim Leibold and Stephan Ambrosius are expected to miss out once again. The duo were not part of the squad to face Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Injured: Tim Leibold

Doubtful: Stephan Ambrosius

Suspended: None

Karlsruher

Sebastian Jung, Lazar Mirkovic, Leon Jensen, and Paul Löhr are expected to sit out this clash. Jung and Lohr are recovering from cruciate ligament injuries, while Jensen has an issue with his knee.

Injured: Sebastian Jung, Lazar Mirkovic, Leon Jensen, and Paul Löhr

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hamburg vs Karlsruher Predicted Lineups

Hamburg Probable XI (4-3-3): Daniel Heuer Fernandes; Miro Muheim, Bastian Schonlau, Mario Vuskovic, Jan Gyamerah; Sonny Kittel, Jonas Meffert, David Kinsombi; Faride Alidou, Robert Glatzel, Bakery Jatta

Karlsruher Probable XI (4-4-2): Marius Gersbeck; Philip Heise, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Christopher Kobald, Marco Thiede; Tim Breithaupt, Jerome Gondorf; Marvin Wazitnek, Benjamin Goller, Kyoung-rok Choi; Philipp Hofmann

Hamburg vs Karlsruher Prediction

Hamburg are hurting after their derby defeat at the hands of Werder Bremen. Despite creating several openings, they will feel some of the decisions went against them in the derby.

HSV English @HSV_English



#nurderHSV #HSVSVW

🎙 | #Walter concluded: "I have words of praise for my team. There are days like today when we can't influence everything. But the boys defied the circumstances and didn't give up. That's why I praise the boys for this performance." 🎙 | 2⃣ #Walter concluded: "I have words of praise for my team. There are days like today when we can't influence everything. But the boys defied the circumstances and didn't give up. That's why I praise the boys for this performance."#nurderHSV #HSVSVW https://t.co/o6pTizbJPj

We expect Tim Walter’s side to bounce back at the expense of Karlsruher on Wednesday and make the semifinal.

Score prediction: Hamburg 3-1 Karlsruher

Edited by Peter P