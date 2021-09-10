Hamburg vs Sandhausen prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Hamburg will return to action this Saturday in the 2. Bundesliga when they host Sandhausen at the Volksparkstadion.

Both sides failed to win their respective fixtures heading into the international break. While Hamburg were held to a 0-0 draw by Heidenheim, Sandhausen were beaten 2-0 by FC Ingolstadt.

Hamburg’s start to the season has put a lot of pressure on manager Tim Walter as promotion is number one on the agenda for Der Dino.

Considering the squad Hamburg have, they should be higher than their current league position of tenth in the 2. Bundesliga table.

Sandhausen, on the other hand, have started poorly themselves, having picked up just four points from five games. They need a positive result soon to try and move in the right direction.

Hamburg vs Sandhausen Head-to-head

Hamburg just about have the edge when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two teams.

Sandhausen have won the fixture twice, while Hamburg have won it three times. Just one game has finished as a draw.

The last time the two sides squared off at the Volksparkstadion, Hamburg comfortably won 4-0. They will hope for a repeat of that scoreline this weekend.

Hamburg form guide: D-D-L-W-D

Sandhausen form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Hamburg vs Sandhausen Team News

Hamburg

Josha Vagnoman, Tom Mickel and Stephan Ambrosius are not available for selection. New signings Mario Vuskovic and Tommy Doyle might yet make the squad. Tim Walters is likely to make a late decision regarding the duo’s involvement.

🗣 „ A box-to-box midfielder, take my pride in my set pieces…I’ll give 110% for this club and my focus right now is here.“ A Full EN version of Tommy’s Interview available tomorrow! #nurderHSV #Doyle pic.twitter.com/yPugfNxJTd — HSV English (@HSV_English) September 9, 2021

Injured: Josha Vagnoman, Stephan Ambrosius, Tom Mickel

Doubtful: Mario Vuskovic, Tommy Doyle

Suspended: None

Sandhausen

Julius Biada is not expected to feature as manager Gerhard Kleppinger has revealed he will take some more time to recover from his injury.

Pascal Testroet and Dennis Diekmeier are both back on the pitch, but the game against Hamburg will come too soon for the duo.

🗣️ Gerhard #Kleppinger: "Wir haben schon mehrfach bewiesen, dass wir dem Hamburger SV Paroli bieten können."



Unser Vorbericht zu #HSVSVS 📝#SVS1916 #WirEchtAnders

📸 foto2presshttps://t.co/WXhTmEpUyz — SV Sandhausen 1916 e.V. (@SV_Sandhausen) September 9, 2021

Injured: Julius Biada

Doubtful: Pascal Testroet, Dennis Diekmeier

Suspended: None

Hamburg vs Sandhausen Predicted Lineups

Hamburg Probable XI (4-3-3): Daniel Fernandes; Tim Leibold, Sebastian Schonlau, Jonas David, Jan Gyamerah; Moritz Heyer, Jonas Meffert, Ludovit Reis; Sonny Kittel, Bakery Jatta, Robert Glatzel

Sandhausen probable XI (4-2-3-1): Patrick Drewes; Bashkim Ajdini, Immanuel Hohn, Aleksandr Zhirov, Chima Okoroji; Janik Bachmann, Erik Zenga; Christian Conteh, Marcel Ritzmaier, Alexander Esswein; Daniel Keita-Ruel

Hamburg vs Sandhausen Prediction

Hamburg have failed to win a match since their opening matchday win against Schalke. We expect Tim Walter’s side to come out firing in front of their own fans and beat Sandhausen.

Score prediction: Hamburg 3-1 Sandhausen

