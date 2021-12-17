Hamburg vs Schalke 04 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22 

Hamburg SV will host Schalke 04 at the Volksparkstadion for a matchday 18 fixture in the 2. Bundesliga on Saturday.

Both sides come into the game on the back of comfortable victories last weekend. The home side secured maximum points in a convincing 3-0 victory over Hansa Rostock at the same ground. Robert Glatzel starred with a brace in the rout.

Schalke 04 were rampant in a 4-1 home victory over Nurnberg. Three different men got on the scoresheet for the hosts in addition to Manuel Schaffler's second-half own goal.

Just goal difference separates the two sides in the table as they have each garnered 29 points from 17 matches.

However, Hamburg's superior goal difference sees them occupy the playoff spot while Saturday's visitors are directly below them in fourth place.

Hamburg vs Schalke 04 Head-to-Head

Hamburg have a slightly better record in their last 41 matches against Schalke 04. The home side were victorious on 17 occasions while nine matches ended in a share of the spoils, with the visitors winning 15 games.

Their most recent meeting came in July when Hamburg secured a 3-1 comeback victory on matchday one of the current campaign.

Hamburg form guide: W-L-W-W-D

Schalke 04 form guide: W-L-W-D-L

Hamburg vs Schalke 04 Team News

Hamburg

Hamburg currently have several players ruled out with injuries. Miro Muheim (groin), Jonas David (thigh), Tim Leibold (ACL), Daniel Heuer Fernandes (knee cap), Maximilian Rohr (thigh), Tom Mickel (shoulder), Josha Vagnoman (hip) and Stephan Ambrosius (ACL) are all unavailable.

Injuries: Miro Muheim, Jonas David, Tim Leibold, Daniel Heuer Fernandes, Maximilian Rohr, Tom Mickel, Josha Vagnoman, Stephan Ambrosius

Suspension: None

Schalke 04

The visitors have also been hit with a raft of injuries and will be without several players for the trip to Hamburg.

Danny Latza (muscle), Ralf Fahrmann (muscle), Marius Bulter, Simon Terodde, Michael Langer (ACL) and Salif Sane (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Danny Latza, Ralf Fahrmann, Marius Bulter, Simon Terodde, Michael Langer, Salif Sane

Suspension: None

Hamburg vs Schalke 04 Predicted XI

Hamburg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Johansson (GK); Jan Gyamerah, Bastian Schonlau, Mario Vuskovic, Moritz Heyer; Sonny Kittel, Jonas Meffert, Ludovit Reis; Faridou Alidou, Robert Glatzel, Bakery Jatta

Schalke Predicted XI (3-5-2): Martin Fraisl (GK); Malick Thiaw, Ko Itakura, Marcin Kaminski; Thomas Ouwejan, Rodrigo Zalazar, Victor Palsson, Dries Wouters, Mehmet Aydin; Darko Churlinov, Marvin Pieringer

Hamburg vs Schalke 04 Prediction

The two sides are almost evenly matched in all departments and both have what it takes to secure the win.

They are each likely to play on the front foot and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Hamburg 2-2 Schalke 04

