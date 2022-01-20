Hamburg vs St Pauli prediction, preview, team news and more | 2 Bundesliga 2021-22

The 2 Bundesliga returns this week and as Hamburg host St Pauli at the Volksparkstadion on Friday evening.

Hamburg played out a 1-1 draw against Dynamo Dresden in their last league game with striker Robert Glazel scoring his fourth league goal in three games. They then went on to pick up a surprise win over Koln in the cup, beating the Billy Goats on penalties.

The hosts sit fifth in the league with 31 points. They will look to return to winning ways on Friday as they chase a return to the top-flight after a four-season absence.

St Pauli were held to a 2-2 draw by relegation-threatened Erzgebirge Aue last weekend. Despite dominating possession for the bulk of the game, they were carved apart far too easily on the counter and almost lost all three points before Etienne Amenyido scored a late equalizer for the Kiezkicker.

St Pauli sit at the top of the table with 37 points from 19 games. They will look to get the win later this week as they chase a return to the Bundesliga, having been away from the top-flight since the 2010-11 season.

Hamburg vs St Pauli Head-to-Head

There have been 11 meetings between Hamburg and St Pauli. The hosts have won just three of those games, while the visitors have won two more. There have been three draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier this season with St Pauli winning the game 3-2.

Hamburg Form Guide: D-D-W-L-W

St Pauli Form Guide: D-L-D-W-W

Hamburg vs St Pauli Team News

Hamburg

Tim Leibold, Felix Paschke, Anssi Suhonen and Josha Vagnoman are all injured and have been ruled out of Friday's game. Stephan Ambrosius and Maximilian Rohr are both doubts for the game due to fitness concerns.

Injured: Tim Leibold, Felix Paschke, Anssi Suhonen, Josha Vagnoman

Doubtful: Stephan Ambrosius, Maximilian Rohr

Suspended: None

St Pauli

Christopher Avevor and Jannes Luca Wieckhoff are both injured and are unavailable for selection. Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is currently on international duty and will be absent as well.

Injured: Christopher Avevor, Jannes Luca Wieckhoff

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Suspended: None

Hamburg vs St Pauli Predicted XI

Hamburg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Heuer Fernandes; Jan Gyamerah, Bastian Schonlau, Mario Vuskovic, Moritz Heyer; Sonny Kittel, Jonas Meffert, Ludovit Reis; Faride Alidou, Robert Glatzel, Manuel Wintzheimer

St Pauli Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Nikola Vasilj; Sebastian Ohlsson, Phillipp Ziereis, Jakov Medic, Leart Paqarada; Jackson Irvine, Eric Smith, Marcel Hartel; Christopher Buchtmann; Etienne Amenyido, Guido Burgstaller

Hamburg vs St Pauli Prediction

Hamburg are in brilliant form at the moment. They are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions and have lost just one of their last 18 games.

St Pauli picked up a shock 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the cup on Tuesday and will be brimming with confidence at the moment. With both sides in top form, the points could be shared on Friday.

Prediction: Hamburg 1-1 St Pauli

Edited by Vishal Subramanian