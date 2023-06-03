Hamburg vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | June 5th 2023

Hamburg will entertain Stuttgart at the Volksparkstadion in the second leg of the Bundesliga playoffs on Monday.

The first leg in Stuttgart last week ended in a 3-0 win for the visitors. Konstantinos Mavropanos, Josha Vagnoman, and Serhou Guirassy were on the scoresheet while Hamburg saw Anssi Suhonen sent off in the 69th minute. It was the biggest win in the first leg of the playoffs since 2009.

The hosts have not been able to return to the Bundesliga since their first-ever relegation from the top flight in 2018 and now find themselves three goals down on aggregate. As they are unbeaten at home in all competitions since November, they'll look to produce a remarkable comeback.

Only three teams from 2. Bundesliga have won promotion to the top flight since the playoffs were re-established in 2008.

Hamburg vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 118 times in all competitions since 1937. The visitors have a narrow 48-46 lead in wins and 24 games have ended in draws.

The visitors have recorded wins in their last three meetings against the hosts, scoring three goals in their last two games.

The visitors have lost three of their last four away games against the hosts, conceding 13 goals and scoring seven times in that period.

Hamburg are undefeated at home since November, recording wins in eight of the 10 games since.

The visitors have just five wins in their travels this season, with just a couple of them coming in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in 10 of their last 11 home games in the league.

The hosts have scored 14 goals in their last four home games.

Hamburg vs Stuttgart Prediction

Die Rothosen have a solid home record this season, going unbeaten in their last 10 games at Monday's venue. They have recorded eight wins in that period, scoring 30 goals. They failed to score in the first leg but are expected to find the back of the net at home.

Die Schwaben have failed to score in just four of their 20 away games in the Bundesliga this season and are expected to find the back of the net in this match. They have a significant three-goal advantage on aggregate and even a draw will be enough for them to retain their top-flight status.

While the hosts are expected to produce a solid performance in front of their fans, Stuttgart have been in good touch recently and are expected to play out a draw.

Prediction: Hamburg 2-2 Stuttgart

Hamburg vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Glatzel to score or assist any time - Yes

