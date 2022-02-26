Hamburg vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Promotion hopefuls Hamburg will host rivals Werder Bremen in the much-anticipated Nord Derby on Sunday in the 2. Bundesliga.

Both teams are vying for a place in the top three and will look to take a big step forward in climbing to the top of the table with a win.

Hamburg were held by SV Sandhausen in their previous game in what was their second draw over the last five league games.

Werder Bremen also had to settle for a draw in their previous game as the Green-Whites could only manage a point against Ingolstadt in their previous game.

The draw against Ingolstadt ended a run of four wins on the bounce for Werder Bremen, so they will look to return to winning ways come Sunday.

Hamburg vs Werder Bremen Head-to-head

Werder Bremen have the better head-to-head record against their rivals Hamburg as they have won this fixture 57 times.

Hamburg aren’t far behind with 46 wins, while 40 of the meetings between the two sides have ended all square.

Hamburg form guide: D-W-W-W-D

Werder Bremen form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Hamburg vs Werder Bremen Team News

Hamburg

Hamburg will be without the duo of Tim Leibold and Stephan Ambrosius. The latter lacks match fitness, so the derby has come too quick for him.

Injured: Tim Leibold

Doubtful: Stephan Ambrosius

Suspended: None

Werder Bremen

The Green-Whites will be without the duo of Luca Plogmann and Fabio Chiarodia. Apart from the two players, manager Ole Werner has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Injured: Luca Plogmann

Unavailable: Fabio Chiarodia

Suspended: None

Hamburg vs Werder Bremen Predicted Lineups

Hamburg Probable XI (4-3-3): Daniel Heuer Fernandes; Miro Muheim, Bastian Schonlau, Mario Vuskovic, Moritz Heyer; Sonny Kittel, Jonas Meffert, Ludovit Reis; Faride Alidou, Robert Glatzel, Bakery Jatta

Werder Bremen Probable XI (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Marco Friedl, Milos Veljkovic, Omer Toprak; Christian Gross, Anthony Jung, Romano Schmid, Leonardo Bittencourt, Mitchell Weiser; Marvin Ducksch, Niclas Füllkrug

Hamburg vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched, so this should be a pretty close contest on the pitch. Being a derby, there will be a few feisty challenges, but both sides perhaps have too much to lose.

Hamburg are playing at home and have the best defensive record in the league. We expect the hosts to edge out the Nord Derby on Sunday.

Prediction: Hamburg 1-0 Werder Bremen

