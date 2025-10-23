Hamburg vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Hamburg will face Wolfsburg at the Volksparkstadion on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign. The home side have performed quite well upon returning to the top flight this season but must be wary of complacency as they sit 11th in the table, just four points above the drop zone.

They suffered a 2-1 defeat to in-form RB Leipzig last time out, with Albert Sambi Lokonga's second-half strike sandwiched between goals from their opponents, but they will look to take positives from the contest when they return to action this weekend.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, beat Heidenheim 3-1 on the road on the opening day but have quickly run out of steam, with head coach Paul Simonis under mounting pressure. They suffered a disappointing 3-0 home defeat to Stuttgart last weekend and could have few complaints about the result as they were completely outmatched by their opponents, particularly in the first half.

The visitors sit 15th in the league standings with just five points and could end the gameweek at the bottom of the pile should they lose again on Saturday.

Hamburg vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 50th meeting between the two teams. Hamburg have won 12 of their previous matchups while Wolfsburg have won 19 times, with their other 18 contests ending level.

The two teams last faced off in competitive action back in April 2018, with HSV winning the Bundesliga clash 3-1.

Wolfsburg are one of five teams in the German top flight this season yet to register a clean sheet.

Hamburg have conceded 10 goals in the Bundesliga this season, the fewest of any team in the bottom half of the pile.

Hamburg vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Die Rothosen's latest result ended a three-game unbeaten run and they will hope to bounce back this weekend. They are slight favorites heading into Saturday's game, having won their last two home games, but will need to be at their best to register a third on Saturday.

Die Wölfe are on a four-game losing streak, scoring just one goal in that period. They have struggled for results on the road of late and could suffer defeat here as well.

Prediction: Hamburg 2-1 Wolfsburg

Hamburg vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hamburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

