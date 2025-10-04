Hamburger SV vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

Mainz return to action in the German Bundesliga when they visit the Volksparkstadion to take on Hamburger SV on Sunday. Merlin Polzin’s men will head into the weekend looking to snap a decade-long winless run against the visitors, having failed to win their previous six meetings since May 2015.

Ad

Hamburger were denied back-to-back victories for the first time since returning to the German top flight last Sunday when they played out a goalless draw with Union Berlin at the An der alten Forsterei.

Before that, Polzin’s side secured their first victory of the Bundesliga campaign on September 20, when they edged out Heidenheim 2-1 on home turf to end their run of four consecutive games without a win.

Having gained promotion from the Bundesliga 2. last season, Hamburger have picked up five points from their five league games so far to sit 15th in the table, one point and one place above Sunday’s visitors.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Mainz picked up a dream start to the 2025-26 UEFA Conference League campaign on Thursday when they secured a 1-0 win over Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus.

Head coach Bo Henriksen will hope that the Conference League result can usher in a positive run of results in the Bundesliga, where they have failed to win four of their first five games, losing three and claiming one draw so far.

Ad

Mainz’s only league win this season came on September 20, when they ran out 4-1 winners over Augsburg at the WWK Arena courtesy of goals from Kaishu Sano, Dominik Kohr, Paul Nebel, and Armindo Sieb.

Hamburger SV vs Mainz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Hamburger and Mainz claiming nine wins each from their previous 26 encounters.

Mainz are unbeaten in their last six matches against Polzin’s men, claiming three wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss in May 2015.

Hamburger have failed to win 10 of their last 12 matches across all competitions, losing eight and claiming two draws since July 12.

Mainz have lost just one of their most recent six competitive away games while picking up four wins and one draw since the start of May.

Ad

Hamburger SV vs Mainz Prediction

Hamburger and Mainz have endured a stuttering start to the new league campaign, with the two teams separated by just one point at the wrong end of the table.

However, Henriksen’s men picked up a huge result in Europe last time out, and we predict they will build on their performance to secure a narrow victory here.

Prediction: Hamburger SV 0-1 Mainz

Ad

Hamburger SV vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mainz to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of Mainz’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in four of the visitors’ last five outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More