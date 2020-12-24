Hamilton Academical vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2020-21 

There will be Boxing Day action in the Scottish Premiership, as second-from-bottom Hamilton Academical host second-placed Celtic.

Celtic will travel to the Fountain of Youth Stadium on Saturday to trade tackles with Hamilton Academical hoping to build on their recent run of fine form.

🗓 | Boxing Day Fixture



We’re back in action on Saturday as @CelticFC visit FOYS Stadium. 🏟



📺 The match is LIVE on @SkyFootball and AcciesTV for international subscribers. #HAMCEL🔴☘️ pic.twitter.com/0MubbKvIfv — Hamilton Accies FC (@acciesfc) December 24, 2020

The Bhoys come into this clash on the back of a 2-0 home victory over Ross County last weekend, while Hamilton lost at home by the same scoreline to Livingston.

Hamilton Academical vs Celtic Head-to-Head

This will be the 29th meeting between the two sides and Celtic, unsurprisingly, have the much better record.

The capital side have 25 wins and two draws to their name, with 72 goals scored and 14 conceded, while Hamilton were victorious on just one previous occasion.

Their most recent meeting came in August on matchday one of the season, when Celtic ran riot in a 5-1 whitewash.

Hamilton Academical form guide: D-W-L-W-L

Advertisement

Celtic form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Hamilton Academical vs Celtic Team News

Hamilton Academical

The hosts have five players sidelined for the visit of Celtic through injury. Shaun Want (thigh), Will Collar (knee), Marlos Ogboe (knee), Lewis Smith (hamstring), and David Templeton (groin) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension worries for The Accies.

Injuries: Shaun Want, Will Collar, Marlos Ogboe, Lewis Smith, David Templeton

Suspension: None

Celtic

The visitors have been buoyed by the return to full fitness of several key players in the last few weeks. Only James Forrest is out until late December with an ankle injury.

There are no suspension worries for manager Neil Lennon.

Injury: James Forrest

Suspension: None

Hamilton Academical vs Celtic Predicted XI

Hamilton Academical Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ryan Fulton; Brian Easton, Aaron Martin, Ben Stirling; Scott McMann, Ronan Hughes, Hakeem Odoffin, Lee Hodson; Reegan Mimnaugh, Kyle Munro; David Moyo

Celtic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Scott Bain; Diego Laxalt, Nir Bitton, Shane Duffy, Jeremie Frimpong; Callum McGregor, Scott Brown; Mohamed Elyounoussi, Tom Rogic, Ryan Christie; Odsonne Edouard

Hamilton Academical vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic need to start racking up victories if they are to avoid falling further off the pace in the title race.

📸 The history-making Celtic squad have recreated an iconic Celtic image as they have celebrated phenomenal achievement of delivering the Quadruple Treble.https://t.co/70bXSdjy2T — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) December 24, 2020

Advertisement

Their Old Firm rivals Rangers are doing incredibly well and continue to stride forward with each passing week. Defending champions Celtic need to keep up with Steven Gerrard's side.

Celtic have been in good form of late and should have little trouble dispatching a Hamilton side that have struggled throughout the season.

Prediction: Hamilton 0-2 Celtic