Hamilton Academical vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premier League 2020-21

It's top versus bottom in the Scottish Premier League on Sunday, as Hamilton Academical host Rangers.

Steven Gerrard's side continued their imperious march to the league title with a win over St. Johnstone in midweek. Ianis Hagi scored the only goal of that game, as Rangers won 1-0.

The Europa League resuming in a couple of weeks with the round of 32. Gerrard will hope for his side to take maximum points by then, so that they have little left to do in the league.

That could enable them to fully focus on their European commitments when they do come along.

📸 GALLERY: Preparing for Hamilton



👉 Check out the full gallery: https://t.co/gnzp5XWRFZ pic.twitter.com/izHY8B46ZT — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 5, 2021

Rangers currently hold a 23-point lead, having played two games more than Celtic at this stage.

Hamilton Academical are bottom of the table at the moment, with just 19 points from 25 games. They have lost three of their last four games, and at this stage, look set for relegation.

They took the lead against Ross County in their last game, but fell to two late goals, as they couldn't even pick up a share of the spoils.

Advertisement

Hamilton Academical vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Hamilton Academical have beaten Rangers only once in their history, when they won 2-0 at Ibrox in November 2017.

The last game between these two sides was an8-0 romp for Gerrard's side at Ibrox.

Hamilton Academical form guide: L-L-D-L-W

Rangers form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Hamilton Academical vs Rangers team news

Hamilton Academical

Hamilton have three players out injured for this game. David Templeton has a groin injury, Lewis Smith is out with a hamstring problem, and Will Collar has a knee injury.

Injured: David Templeton, Lewis Smith, Will Collar

Suspended: None

Rangers

Rangers will be without Alfredo Morelos, as he serves the second of his three-game ban for stamping Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous. Scott Arfield is still recovering from an ankle injury, and is a couple of weeks away from returning to action.

Injured: Nikola Katic, Scott Arfield

Suspended: Alfredo Morelos

Hamilton Academical vs Rangers Predicted XI

Hamilton Academical predicted XI (5-3-2): Ryan Fulton; Lee Hodson, Jamie Hamilton, Aaron Martin, Brian Easton, Scott McMann; Hakeen Odoffin, Ben Stirling, Ross Callachan; David Moyo, Marios Ogkmpoe

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Joe Aribo, Ryan Jack; Ryan Kent, Kemar Roofe, Ianis Hagi

Hamilton Academical vs Rangers Prediction

Hamilton will be happy if they avoid a thrashing similar to last time. However, considering the quality and relentlessness of this Rangers squad, we are predicting an easy win for the league leaders.

Prediction: Hamilton Academical 0-4 Rangers