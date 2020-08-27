Hamilton v Rangers: Prediction, Preview, Team News and more | SPFL 2020-21

Hamilton welcome league leaders Rangers in the sixth matchday of the Scottish Professional Football League.

The home team themselves are ranked a lowly ninth coming into this match but will be buoyed by their most recent result, where they snatched a 1-0 win away to Motherwell. The Accies were outplayed for much of the 90 minutes but managed to score the decisive goal in the 86th minute through Hakeem Odoffin.

A similar game can be expected when Rangers visit the Fountain of Youth stadium. Steven Gerrard's men have started the season strongly, as was expected of them, and have dropped points only once this campaign. Rangers have enjoyed a lion's share of possession in all of their matches. Hamilton themselves don't see much of the ball, and will be banking on another heroic defensive display to get a point or three.

Hamilton Academical v Rangers has either promised a fair few goals, or none at all!

Hamilton v Rangers Head-to-ead

Historically, Hamilton have found it almost impossible to beat the mighty Rangers. They have only managed one win over Rangers in their history. That victory came in November 2017, when they grabbed a shock 2-0 win at the Ibrox.

However, the home side have often managed to keep their upcoming visitors from bagging all three points. They have salvaged five draws from their last 12 meetings, which is a fairly healthy return considering the stature of their opponents.

From a Rangers perspective, the back-to back 5-0 wins in their two previous meetings will still be fresh in the minds of the Rangers faithful. Typically, when they manage to score against Hamilton, they could hit them for four or five. Having said that, Rangers have found it tricky to open the floodgates on a few occasions. Three goalless draws in their last seven meetings is evidence of that.

Rangers are in exhilarating form and will surely dominate proceedings, but Hamilton know that if their defence puts in a mammoth effort, they can frustrate their heavyweight opponents and get a point from the match.

Hamilton form: W-L-L-L

Rangers form: W-D-W-W-D

Hamilton v Rangers team news

Hamilton

rian Rice's men will be full of confidence after securing their very first SPFL win of the season, having lost three in a row to begin the campaign with. The Accies have no new injury concerns to worry about following their win against Motherwell.

Midfielder Ronan Hughes remains in the treatment room as he recovers from a hamstring issue. Defensive midfielder William Guy Collar has a shin issue, which keeps him out of contention. Club captain Brian Easton, who operates as a left-back, will be missing due to an ankle injury.

Injuries: Ronan Hughes, Brian Easton, Will Collar

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Gerrard now has two quality striking options

Rangers

Steven Gerrard will be missing two key Nigerian players in midfielder Joe Aribo and center-back Leon Balogun. Long-term absentees Nikola Katic and Jermain Defoe also remain out on the sidelines. Other than the aforementioned, Gerrard has no new health scares in his roster.

New signing Kemar Roofe got off the mark in the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock, which provides the manager with a desirable selection dilemma. Star striker Alfredo Morelos is usually first choice in attack, and with him possibly returning to face Hamilton, it will be interesting to see who gets the nod on Saturday.

Injuries: Nikola Katic, Jermain Defoe, Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Hamilton v Rangers predicted XI

Hamilton predicted XI (4-4-2): Ryan Fulton; Lee Hodson; Hakeem Odoffin; Shaun Want; Scott McMann; Lewis Smith; Ross Callachan; Scott Martin; Andy Winter; David Moyo; David Templeton.

Rangers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jon McLaughlin; James Tavernier; Connor Goldson; Filip Helander; Borna Barišić; Ryan Jack; Steven Davis; Ryan Kent; Ianis Hagi; Cedric Itten; Kemar Roofe.

Hamilton v Rangers prediction

Hamilton's impotency in attack hampers their chances of winning any game, let alone this one. When Odoffin headed in the winner in their last game, he became the first Accies player to score in the league this season, with their only other goal in four games coming from an opponent turning the ball into his own net.

Kemar Roofe will be hoping to get back-to-back starts

It will be particularly tough against a Rangers defence that is yet to concede in the SPFL in five games. Their absolute dominance of possession often leads to the opposition barely getting any chances to score from. An away win would ensure that Rangers stay at the summit of Scottish football, leading to the first international break of the 2020-21 season. In all probability, that is exactly what will happen, as Rangers is far too strong for Hamilton to cope with.

Predicted scoreline: Hamilton 0-3 Rangers.