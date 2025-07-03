HamKam vs Brann Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

HamKam will welcome Brann to Briskeby Stadion in the Eliteserien on Saturday. The hosts have won just three of their 11 league games and are 13th in the standings with 12 points. Fotballrepublikken are second in the standings with 26 points.
Kamma are winless in their last two league games and were held to a 1-1 draw by Bryne last week. Kristian Lien broke the deadlock in the 20th minute, and Sanel Bojadzic pulled Bryne level soon after the break.
The visitors suffered a 3-0 loss to Bodo/Glimt last month and bounced back with a 1-0 home triumph over Sandefjord on Monday. Joachim Soltvedt scored the match-winner in the 89th minute, with substitute Denzel De Roeve providing the assist.
HamKam vs Brann Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 23 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 13 wins. Kamma have six wins and four games have ended in draws.
- Fotballrepublikken have registered league doubles over the hosts in the last two seasons and won their two meetings last season 3-1 on aggregate.
- Two of Kamma's three wins in the Eliteserien this season have been registered at home.
- The hosts have the second-worst attacking record in the Eliteserien this season, scoring 12 goals in 11 games.
- The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last five league games, recording three wins. They have kept two clean sheets in that period and have failed to score in two.
- Three of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.
- The hosts have registered just one win in their last 10 meetings against Fotballrepublikken.
HamKam vs Brann Prediction
Kamma are winless in their last two games, scoring one goal apiece in both, and will look to bounce back here. They are winless in their last three home meetings against the visitors, failing to score in two.
Fotballrepublikken have suffered three defeats in the Eliteserien this season, with two registered away from home. They have won three of their last four away games.
The visitors are on a five-game winning streak in this fixture, scoring 11 goals, and are expected to register another comfortable win.
Prediction: HamKam 1-2 Brann
HamKam vs Brann Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Brann to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes