HamKam vs Brann Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1st 2024

Round 11 of the Norwegian Eliteserien gets underway when HamKam and Brann go head-to-head at the Briskeby Stadion on Saturday. Jakob Michelsen’s men will head into the game looking to get one over the visitors, having lost the last four meetings between the sides since 2008.

HamKam were sent crashing back down to earth last Sunday as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Viking at the Viking Stadion.

Before that, Michelsen’s side were on a two-match winning run, thrashing Sarpsborg 7-1 on May 16, four days before stunning Bodo/Glimt with a 1-0 victory.

With 10 points from 11 matches, HamKam are currently 11th in the Eliteserien standings but could move into eighth place with all three points on Saturday.

Brann, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out Kristiansund 2-1 at the Brann Stadion.

This followed a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Molde on May 26 which saw their four-match unbeaten run come to an end.

Brann have enjoyed a solid start to the season, claiming seven wins and three draws in their 12 league matches to sit level on 24 points with Bodo/Glimt at the top of the table.

HamKam vs Brann Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 11 meetings between the sides, Brann hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

HamKam have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Brann are on a four-match winning streak against Michelsen’s men, scoring nine goals and conceding twice since a goalless draw in June 2008.

HamKam have managed just one home win this season while losing twice and claiming one draw in their four matches.

Brann are unbeaten in their five Eliteserien away matches this season, picking up two wins and three draws so far.

HamKam vs Brann Prediction

HamKam have struggled for consistency this season and are in for a tough 90 minutes against a spirited Brann side. Brann have been rock-solid on their travels and we fancy them extending their winning streak in this fixture.

Prediction: HamKam 1-2 Brann

HamKam vs Brann Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brann to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Brann’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last five meetings between the two sides)