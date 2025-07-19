HamKam vs Fredrikstad Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025 

HamKam and Fredrikstad will battle for three points in an Eliteserien matchday 14 clash on Sunday (July 20th). The game will be played at Briskeby Arena.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 2-0 defeat they suffered away to Rosenbor last weekend. Both goals were scored in the first leg, with Tomas Nemcik breaking the deadlock in the 15th minute while Dino Islamovic doubled the hosts' lead from the spot deep into first-half injury time.

Fredrikstad, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Bodo/Glimt. Haitam Aleesami stepped off the bench with six minutes left on the clock and broke the deadlock three minutes later to settle the contest.

The defeat left Aristokratene in eighth spot in the standings, having garnered 21 points from 15 games. HamKam are 14th with 13 points from as many games.

HamKam vs Fredrikstad Head-toHead and Key Numbers

Fredrikstad have seven wins from the last 19 head-to-head games. HamKam were victorious five times while seven games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when Fredrikstad claimed a 1-0 home win.

The winner in the last four meetings between the two sides has won by a 1-0 scoreline.

Six of HamKam's last eight competitive games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Fredrikstad have won just one of their last nine games across competitions, losing five goals in this run.

HamKam's last seven competitive games have produced an average of 12 corner kicks.

Six of HamKam's last seven home games have witnessed goals at both ends.

HamKam vs Fredrikstad Prediction

HamKam sit in the final relegation spot. However, they are just one point away from safety and a win here could see them climb out of the bottom three depending on results elsewhere. Just two points separate 11th and 14th place in the standings, highlighting how tight the battle to avoid relegation is.

Fredrikstad, for their part, are relatively comfortable in mid-table. They have a solid defense and only three sides in the league have posted a better defensive record than their 17 goals conceded in 15 games.

We expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: HamKam 1-1 Fredrikstad

HamKam vs Fredrikstad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4- Over 8.5 corner kicks

