HamKam vs Molde FK prediction, preview, team news and more | Eliteserien 2022-23

Seeking to move to the top of the Norwegian Eliteserien table, Molde FK visit the Briskeby Stadion to face HamKam on Sunday.

The hosts will be desperate to get one over the Blå-hvit, having lost each of the last five meetings between the sides since 2007.

HamKam made it four consecutive victories last Sunday when they saw off Sarpsborg 3-2 on home turf.

Prior to that, the Kamma progressed to the third round of the NM Cup courtesy of a 3-1 victory away to Elverum on June 22. With 15 points from 11 games, HamKam are currently ninth in the Norwegian Eliteserien table, level on points with Odd.

Molde FK, on the other hand, secured their place in the fourth round of the NM Cup as they saw off Eidsvold Turn 4-1 last time out.

They have now won each of their last 10 games across all competitions, stretching back to May’s 4-3 loss to Vikings.

With 25 points from 11 games, Molde are currently second in the league standings, two points off first-placed Lillestrøm.

HamKam vs Molde FK Head-To-Head

With six wins from the last 12 meetings between the sides, Molde boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. HamKam have picked up three wins in that time, while three games have ended all square.

HamKam Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Molde FK Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

HamKam vs Molde FK Team News

HamKam

HamKam remain without Julian Dunn and Morten Bjorlo, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Julian Dunn, Morten Bjorlo

Suspended: None

Molde FK

Molde’s injury list is even more hefty by comparison. The likes of Magnus Eikrem, Ola Brynhildsen, Ulland Andersen, Martin Ellingsen, Björn Sigurdarson and Kristoffer Haraldseid all continue their spells on the sidelines.

Injured: Magnus Eikrem, Ola Brynhildsen, Ulland Andersen, Martin Ellingsen, Björn Sigurdarson, Kristoffer Haraldseid

Suspended: None

HamKam vs Molde FK Predicted XI

HamKam Predicted XI (3-5-2): Nicholas Hagen; Vetle Skjaervik, Hasan Kurucay, Halvor Opsahl; Aleksander Melgalvis, Kristian Onsrud, Fredrik Sjølstad, Vegard Kongsro; Kristian Eriksen; Pal Kirkevold, Jonas Enkerud

Molde Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jacob Karlstrøm; Martin Bjørnbak, Birk Risa, Benjamin Hansen; Martin Linnes, Sivert Mannsverk, Emil Breivik, Magnus Grødem, Kristoffer Haugen; David Datro Fofana, Rafik Zekhnini

HamKam vs Molde FK Prediction

While HamKam will look to maintain their fine run of results, next up is an opposing side who have won 10 straight games across all competitions. Molde are also on a five-game winning streak against the hosts and it is hard to envisage any other outcome than the visitors coming away with all three points.

Prediction: HamKam 0-2 Molde FK

