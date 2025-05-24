HamKam vs Molde Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25, 2025 

HamKam entertain Molde at Briskeby Arena in the Eliteserien on Sunday. Both teams are enduring a stuttering start to the new season.

HamKam are struggling to get their campaign off the ground. They have dropped 10 points in five league matches and boast one win in seven. They are 14th with five points and could drop to 15th if they lose on Sunday.

Kamma seem to have picked up from where they left off last season, finishing 12th out of 16 teams. They are showing little improvement in form, and things could get worse. Despite playing at home, they face an uphill battle against giants Molde, who last suffered a defeat to HamKam in May 2007.

Molde are also encountering a difficult start to the new season, though, with two wins in seven games. They lost their previous league match at home to Kristiansund, who had also beaten them in the Norwegian Cup days later. Molde are 10th in the standings, tied on eight points with 11th-placed Valerenga.

MFK finished fifth last season and last won the Eliteserien in 2022. Molde need to put their campaign in gear as soon as possible to close the gap to leaders Viking, who have 20 points.

HamKam vs Molde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

HamKam have lost four times in their last five matches with Molde.

The hosts have drawn once and lost four times in their last five home matches with Molde.

HamKam have won once and lost twice in their last five home matches across competitions.

Molde have won four times in their last five road outings.

HamKam have won once and lost twice in their last five matches, while Molde have won thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: HamKam – L-D-L-W-D; Molde – L-L-W-W-W

HamKam vs Molde Prediction

HamKam are set to face another test in front of home fans. Molde, meanwhile, will take confidence from their impressive record at the Briskeby Arena.

The visitors will look to extend their unbeaten run against a team in disarray. Molde come in as the favourites based on superior form and should prevail.

Prediction: HamKam 1-3 Molde

HamKam vs Molde Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Molde

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Molde to score first – Yes

Tip 4: HamKam to score - Yes

