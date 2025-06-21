HamKam vs Tromso Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2025

The action continues in round 10 of the Norwegian Eliteserien as HamKam play host to Tromso on Sunday. Jorgen Vik’s men journey to the Briskeby Stadion where they are unbeaten in their last seven visits and will be looking to extend this dominant 13-year run.

HamKam were sent crashing back to earth during the Eliteserien break as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against KFUM Oslo in a friendly on June 13.

Before that, Jakob Michelsen’s side snapped their six-game winless run in the league on May 25 courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Molde, six days before claiming a 3-0 win over Stromsgodset.

HamKam have picked up 11 points from their nine Eliteserien matches so far to sit 13th in the standings, level on points with Valerenga and Molde.

Like this weekend’s hosts, Tromso suffered a 1-0 defeat against Hacken in their friendly matchup last Monday. Before that, Vik’s men were on a run of four back-to-back victories in the league while scoring eight goals and conceding three in that time.

Tromso have picked up 16 points from nine Eliteserien matches so far to sit sixth in the league standings, one point behind Fredrikstad in fifth place.

HamKam vs Tromso Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Tromso have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture.

Hamkam have picked up just six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Tromso are unbeaten in their last seven visits to the Briskeby Stadion across all competitions, claiming an impressive six wins and one draw since August 2018.

HamKam have won just two of their most recent six home games in the league while losing three and claiming one draw since November 2024.

HamKam vs Tromso Prediction

Looking at recent meetings between HamKam and Tromso, we anticipate a fierce battle at the Briskeby Stadion as both sides look to get the better of each other.

However, Vik’s men are slight favorites on paper and we predict they will come away with all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: HamKam 1-2 Tromso

HamKam vs Tromso Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tromso to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last nine meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corner kicks in five of Tromso’s last six games)

