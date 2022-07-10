Hammarby IF vs Goteborg prediction, preview, team news and more | Allsvenskan 2022-23

The Swedish Allsvenskan returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Hammarby IF play host to Goteborg at the Tele2 Arena on Monday.

The visitors head into the game on a run of four consecutive victories in all competitions and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Hammarby continued to struggle for results as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Djurgårdens IF last Sunday.

They have now failed to win any of their last three league outings, picking up one point from the last nine available.

With 21 points from 12 games, Hammarby are currently fifth in the Allsvenskan standings, one point and two places above Monday’s visitors.

Elsewhere, Goteborg turned in a performance of the highest quality as they claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory over Degerfors IF last time out.

They have won three consecutive games across all competitions and are unbeaten in their last five outings since May.

Next up is the challenge of taking on an opposing side who they have failed to defeat in each of their last four attempts since a 3-1 extra-time victory in the NM Cup back in June 2020.

Hammarby IF vs Goteborg Head-To-Head

With 15 wins from the last 37 meetings between the sides, Goteborg boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture. Hammarby have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight different occasions.

Hammarby IF Form Guide: L-D-W-D-L

Goteborg Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Hammarby IF vs Goteborg Team News

Hammarby IF

Hammarby will be without the duo of Edvin Kurtulus and Loret Sadiku, who are currently suspended. On the injury front, Oliver Dovin and Jon Gudni Fjoluson both continue their spells on the sidelines.

Injured: Oliver Dovin, Jon Gudni Fjoluson

Suspended: Edvin Kurtulus, Loret Sadiku

Goteborg

The visitors head into Monday’s game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Hammarby IF vs Goteborg Predicted XI

Hammarby Predicted XI (4-3-3): Davor Blazevic; Dennis Collander, Simon Sandberg, Bjørn Paulsen, Dennis Widgren; Nahir Besara, Jeppe Andersen, Darijan Bojanic; Bubacarr Trawally, Gustav Ludwigson, Mohanad Jeahze

Goteborg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Warner Hahn; Alexander Jallow, Mattias Bjärsmyr, Carl Johansson, Oscar Wendt; Hosam Aiesh, Gustav Svensson, Simon Thern, Gustaf Norlin; Marcus Berg, Kevin Yakob

Hammarby IF vs Goteborg Prediction

While Hammarby will be looking to arrest their slump, they face an in-form Goteborg side who have won each of their last four outings. We predict a cagey affair, with the visitors coming away with all three points.

Prediction: Hammarby IF 1-2 Goteborg`

