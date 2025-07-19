Hammarby vs Brommapojkarna Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

The Swedish Allsvenskan returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Hammarby and Brommapojkarna square off at the 3Arena on Sunday. Kim Hellberg’s side saw their five-game winning streak come to an end last time out and will be looking to bounce back this weekend
Hammarby were left spitting feathers last Sunday when they fell to a narrow 3-2 defeat against GAIS Goteborg at the Gamla Ullevi.
Before that, Hellberg’s men picked up five wins from five matches across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and keeping four clean sheets in that time.
Hammarby have picked up 33 points from their 16 Allsvenskan games so far to sit second in the league table, four points off first-placed Mjallby.
On the other hand, Brommapojkarna made it three wins on the trot for the first time since November 2023 as they edged out Oster 2-0 on home turf.
Ulf Kristiansson’s side had lost each of the six league games preceding this run, conceding 11 goals and scoring just four across the six matches.
This upturn in form has seen Brommapojkarna surge into ninth place in the Allsvenskan standings, level on 19 points with 10th-placed Djurgarden.
Hammarby vs Brommapojkarna Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Hammarby hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, having won 12 of the last 22 meetings between the two teams.
- Brommapojkarna have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.
- Kristiansson’s men have failed to win their last four visits to the 3Arena, losing three and claiming one draw since a 2-1 victory in September 2011.
- Hammarby currently boast the best home record in the league, having picked up seven wins and one draw from their nine matches to collect 22 points so far.
Hammarby vs Brommapojkarna Prediction
Brommapojkarna have turned a corner in recent weeks, but they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a well-drilled Hammarby side looking to close the gap on Mjallby at the top of the table.
Hellberg’s men have been near impenetrable at home this season and we predict they will secure maximum points on Sunday.
Prediction: Hammarby 2-0 Brommapojkarna
Hammarby vs Brommapojkarna Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Hammarby to win
Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in six of their last seven clashes)