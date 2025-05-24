Hammarby vs Degerfors Prediction and Betting Tips | May 26, 2025

Hammarby and Degerfors battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan round 11 clash on Monday at 3Arena.

Ad

The hosts will be keen to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat to Mjallby at the same venue in midweek. They went behind to Ludwig Thorell's 21st-minute strike before Montander Madjed equalised just before the break. Alexander Johansson scored the winner for Mjallby 20 minutes into the second half.

Degerfors, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 home defeat to Goteborg. They were three goals down at the break, with Tobias Heintz breaking the deadlock in the sixth minute before completing his brace in the 32nd minute after Max Fenger had made it 2-0 three minutes after the opener.

Ad

Trending

The loss left Bruke in eighth spot in the standings, with 13 points from 10 games, while Hammarby are fourth with 21 points.

Hammarby vs Degerfors Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Hammarby have 12 wins from their last 17 head-to-head games with Degerfors, losing four.

Their most recent clash in May 2023 saw the two sides share the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Eight of their last nine head-to-head games have produced at least three goals, with seven witnessing goals at both ends.

Hammarby have lost one of nine games at home across competitions this season, winning six.

Degerfors' last six league games have seen both sides score.

Hammarby have won five of their last six head-to-head games they have hosted, losing one.

Seven of Degerfors' last eight away games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Ad

Hammarby vs Degerfors Prediction

Hammarby's loss last time out saw them drop out of the top three and fall five points behind table-toppers Mjallby. They will hope to return to winning ways and are the favourites in this game.

Degerfors, for their part, have alternated between a win and loss in their last six away games. If the trend continues, William Lundin's side could lose here, which isn't a good omen, considering their record on this ground in recent years.

Ad

Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Hammarby 3-1 Degerfors

Hammarby vs Degerfors Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Hammarby to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More