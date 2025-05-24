Hammarby vs Degerfors Prediction and Betting Tips | May 26, 2025

Hammarby and Degerfors battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan round 11 clash on Monday at 3Arena.
The hosts will be keen to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat to Mjallby at the same venue in midweek. They went behind to Ludwig Thorell's 21st-minute strike before Montander Madjed equalised just before the break. Alexander Johansson scored the winner for Mjallby 20 minutes into the second half.
Degerfors, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 home defeat to Goteborg. They were three goals down at the break, with Tobias Heintz breaking the deadlock in the sixth minute before completing his brace in the 32nd minute after Max Fenger had made it 2-0 three minutes after the opener.
The loss left Bruke in eighth spot in the standings, with 13 points from 10 games, while Hammarby are fourth with 21 points.
Hammarby vs Degerfors Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Hammarby have 12 wins from their last 17 head-to-head games with Degerfors, losing four.
- Their most recent clash in May 2023 saw the two sides share the spoils in a 2-2 draw.
- Eight of their last nine head-to-head games have produced at least three goals, with seven witnessing goals at both ends.
- Hammarby have lost one of nine games at home across competitions this season, winning six.
- Degerfors' last six league games have seen both sides score.
- Hammarby have won five of their last six head-to-head games they have hosted, losing one.
- Seven of Degerfors' last eight away games have produced over 2.5 goals.
Hammarby vs Degerfors Prediction
Hammarby's loss last time out saw them drop out of the top three and fall five points behind table-toppers Mjallby. They will hope to return to winning ways and are the favourites in this game.
Degerfors, for their part, have alternated between a win and loss in their last six away games. If the trend continues, William Lundin's side could lose here, which isn't a good omen, considering their record on this ground in recent years.
Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Hammarby 3-1 Degerfors
Hammarby vs Degerfors Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Hammarby to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals