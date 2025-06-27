Hammarby vs Halmstad Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28, 2025 

Hammarby and Halmstad battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan round 13 clash on Saturday at 3Arena.
The hosts are coming off an 8-3 thrashing of Haninge in a friendly a fortnight ago. They now turn their attention back to the league, where their last game was a 2-0 away win over Elfsborg. Both goals came in the second half, with Simon Strand breaking the deadlock in the 52nd minute before Abdelrahman Boudah made sure of the result in the 82nd.
Halmstad, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Djurgarden. Yannick Agnero missed a penalty just past the hour mark, but Filip Schyberg spared his blushes by scoring the winner seven minutes later.
The victory left HBK in 12th spot in the standings, with 13 points from 12 games, while Hammarby are second with 27 points.
Hammarby vs Halmstad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Halmstads have 12 wins from their last 34 head-to-head games with Hammarby, losing nine.
- Their most recent clash in October saw Hammarby win 1-0 at home.
- Four of their last six head-to-head games have ended in draws.
- Hammarby have won five of their last nine league games, losing one.
- Four of Halmstad's last six games have produced at least three goals.
- Four of their last six head-to-head games have produced under 2.5 goals.
- Halmstad have the second-worst away record in the league, with four points in five games.
Hammarby vs Halmstad Prediction
Hammarby are three points off top spot in the title race. Kim Hellberg's side have the joint-best home record in the league, with 16 points from seven games.
Halmstad, for their part, snapped a three-game losing streak with their surprise win over Djurgarden. The victory saw them boost heir survival hopes, but they hold just a two-point cushion over the bottom three.
Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Hammarby 3-1 Halmstad
Hammarby vs Halmstad Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Hammarby to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Hammarby to score over 1.5 goals