Hammarby vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2025

Hammarby and Malmo will battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan round five clash on Wednesday (April 23rd). The game will be played at 3Arena.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Mjallby last weekend. All four goals were scored in the first half, with Herman Johansson, Nicklas Rojkkaer, and Ludqig Thorell scoring for the hosts while Montader Madjed scored for the visitors.
Malmo, meanwhile, settled for a disappointing share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Sirius. They went behind to Saba Mamatsashvili's 10th-minute strike, but Lasse Johnson equalized from the spot with five minutes left on the clock.
The stalemate left The Sky Blue in fourth spot in the standings, having garnered eight points from four games. Hammarby are second with nine points to their name.
Hammarby vs Malmo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Malmo have 20 wins from the last 42 head-to-head games. Hammarby were victorious 12 times, while 10 games ended in a stalemate.
- One of those draws came in their most recent clash in November 2024 when both sides shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.
- Four of Hammarby's last five competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Malmo are currently on a 10-game unbeaten streak across competitions, drawing and winning five games each.
- Hammarby are winless in the last seven head-to-head games (three losses).
- The last seven head-to-head games have witnessed the same number of goals scored in the first half and the second half.
Hammarby vs Malmo Prediction
Hammarby made a fine start to the season, winning their opening three games without conceding while scoring eight goals. However, their loss over the weekend saw them come crashing down to earth. They have not had the best of times in this fixture in recent years.
Malmo, for their part, have not been at their best this season, drawing each of their last two games. The disappointing nature of their most recent stalemate means they will aim to bounce back and avoid falling further behind the summit in their quest to three-peat the Allsvenskan.
We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Hammarby 1-2 Malmo
Hammarby vs Malmo Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Malmo to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals