Hammarby vs Mjallby Prediction and Betting Tips | May 22nd 2025

The Swedish Allsvenskan returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Hammarby play host to Mjallby on Thursday. Anders Torstensson’s men have failed to win their last seven visits to the 3Arena and will head into the midweek clash looking to end this dry spell.

Hammarby were guilty of a lack of cutting edge at the attacking end of the pitch last Sunday as they played out a goalless draw with AIK at Strawberry Arena.

However, with that result, Kim Hellberg’s side have gone six consecutive matches without defeat, claiming three wins and three draws since a 3-1 loss against Thursday’s visitors on April 18.

Hammarby have won six of their first 10 Allsvenskan matches this season while losing once and claiming three draws to collect 21 points and sit fourth in the standings.

Meanwhile, Abdoulie Manneh grabbed the headlines for Mjallby last time out as he netted the only goal of the game to hand them a 1-0 victory over Brommapojkarna.

Before that, Torstensson’s men saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on May 11 when they fell to a 2-1 loss against AIK, four days before bouncing back in a 3-1 victory over Djurgarden.

Mjallby have picked up 23 points from their 10 league matches so far to lead the way at the top of the standings, one point above second-placed Elfsborg.

Hammarby vs Mjallby Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 17 meetings between the sides, Hammarby boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Mjallby have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Hammarby are unbeaten in their last seven home games against Torstensson’s men, claiming five wins and two draws since May 2008.

Mjallby have lost just one of their most recent eight away matches across all competitions while picking up five wins and two draws since the start of October.

Hammarby are on a run of 15 straight competitive home games without defeat, picking up nine wins and six draws since July 2024.

Hammarby vs Mjallby Prediction

The last five meetings between Hammarby and Mjallby have produced a combined 15 goals and we anticipate another action-packed contest at the 3Arena with plenty of goalmouth action. Hellberg’s men have made their home turf a fortress and we fancy them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Hammarby 2-1 Mjallby

Hammarby vs Mjallby Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hammarby to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last nine meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of their last five clashes)

