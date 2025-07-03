Hammarby vs Varnamo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

Hammarby will host Varnamo at the 3Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Allsvenskan campaign. The home side have enjoyed a strong start to their season and will fancy themselves as early title contenders as they sit second in the league table with 30 points from 14 matches.
They picked up a comfortable 2-0 home win over Halmstad in their last match, with team captain Nahir Besara opening the scoring at the half-hour mark before Sebastian Tounekti doubled their advantage with a brilliant strike in the second half.
Varnamo, on the other hand, have endured a poor start to their season and set to battle relegation for a second consecutive campaign. They played out a goalless draw against Elfsborg last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game, but were guilty of wasteful finishing.
The visitors, who are winless this season, sit at the bottom of the league table with just four points from 13 matches. They are nine points away from safety and will be keen to cut the gap this weekend.
Hammarby vs Varnamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 16 meetings between Hammarby and Varnamo. The hosts have won six of those games while the visitors have won one fewer, with their other five contests ending in draws.
- The hosts picked up a 3-0 victory in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a six-game winless run in this fixture.
- Varnamo have scored 11 goals in the Allsvenskan this term. Only Djurgarden (9) have managed fewer.
- Bajen have the best defensive record in the Swedish top flight this season with a goal concession tally of nine.
Hammarby vs Varnamo Prediction
Hammarby are on a three-game winning streak in competitive action and have lost just one of their last 10. They have the best home record in the division with 19 points from eight matches and will head into the weekend clash as clear favorites.
Varnamo, meanwhile, are without a win in their last 16 competitive games, with 12 of those games ending in defeat. They are the only side in the Allsvenskan this season without a win on the road, and they could lose this one.
Prediction: Hammarby 2-0 Varnamo
Hammarby vs Varnamo Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Hammarby to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six league matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five league matches)