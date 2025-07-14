Hamrun Spartans vs Zalgiris Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15th 2025

Hamrun Spartans will invite Zalgiris to Ta' Qali National Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Tuesday. They met in the first leg last week, and the Green Whites recorded a 2-0 home win.

Tas-Sikkina played their first competitive match of the season last week but failed to open their goalscoring account. It was their first away loss in European qualifiers after two games.

The visitors extended their winning streak in all competitions to three games in the first leg, keeping a second consecutive clean sheet. They have seen an upturn in form, having gone winless in seven games between May and June. They have won four of their last five games in European competitions.

Hamrun Spartans vs Zalgiris Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

The hosts have lost their last two competitive games, conceding two goals in both.

The visitors have lost just one of their last eight games in all competitions. They have scored two goals apiece in three of their last six games.

The Green Whites are unbeaten in their last three away games, scoring seven goals.

The Spartans have seen conclusive results in their last eight home games, recording four wins. They have kept clean sheets in these wins.

The visitors have lost four of their last five away games in European qualifiers. They have also failed to score in these losses.

Tas-Sikkina, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five home games in European qualifiers. They have lost their two home games in the Champions League qualifiers without scoring.

Hamrun Spartans vs Zalgiris Prediction

Tas-Sikkina began their campaign with a loss last week and will look to bounce back in this home game. Notably, they have failed to score in their two home games in the first round of the Champions League qualifiers.

The visitors have enjoyed a good run of form and, after being winless in seven games between May and June, they are currently on a three-game winning streak. They have kept clean sheets in their two games this month and will look to build on that form.

The visitors head into the match in good form and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Hamrun Spartans 1-2 Zalgiris

Hamrun Spartans vs Zalgiris Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Zalgiris to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

