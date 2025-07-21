Hamrun vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2025 

Hamrun and Dynamo Kyiv will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League second round qualification tie on Tuesday (July 22nd). The game will be played at Victor Tedesco Stadium.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a penalty shootout victory over Zalgiris in the second leg of their first-round qualification tie. They went into the break with a two-goal lead, with Serigne Thioune and Joseph Mbong scoring to help their side draw the game level on aggregate. Neither side scored another goal, prompting a thrilling 14-round penalty shootout that saw Hamrun advance with an 11-10 victory.

Dynamo Kyiv, meanwhile, have not been in action since playing out a 1-1 draw at home to Kolos Kovalivka in their final game of the Ukrainian Premier League in May 2025. They received a bye to this stage of the Champions League Qualifiers as Ukrainian champions.

The winner of this tie faces either Red Star Belgrade or Lincoln Red Imps in the next round of the Qualifiers.

Hamrun vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-to-head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Hamrun's last six home games in European competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Five of Dynamo Kyiv's last seven games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Five of Hamrun's last six games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Dynamo Kyiv won just one of six pre-season friendlies (three losses).

Dynamo Kyiv are winless in their last five away games in European competition (three losses).

Hamrun vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

Hamrun impressively overturned a two-goal deficit to eliminate Zalgiris in the last round and get here. They are competing at this stage of the Champions League Qualifiers for the first time in their history but the chances of progressing beyond this stage appear slim.

Dynamo Kyiv are perennial figures on the continental stage. However, they have not made it to the group stage of the UCL since the 2021-22 season. Furthermore, they had far from ideal preparations for this campaign, but are still the favorites to advance in this tie.

Back the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Hamrun 1-2 Dynamo Kyiv

Hamrun vs Dynamo Kyiv Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Dynamo Kyiv to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

