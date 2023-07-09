Hamrun vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction and Betting Tips | July 11th 2023

Hamrun Spartans will welcome Maccabi Haifa to the Centenary Stadium for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying tie on Tuesday.

The hosts booked their spot in the first round of the qualifiers by virtue of their status as Maltese Premier League champions. Maccabi Haifa qualified for this stage as Israeli Ligat Ha'Al champions.

Hamrun have not been in competitive action since wrapping up their league campaign with a 2-0 home win over Gudja in April. They claimed a 2-0 win over Birkirkara in a friendly last week.

Maccabi Haifa are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Austrian side St. Polten in a friendly. Their last competitive game saw them claim a comfortable 5-0 home win over Hapoel Jerusalem in May.

The winner of this qualifying tie will face either Slovan Bratislava or Swift Hesperange in the second round of qualifiers.

Hamrun vs Maccabi Haifa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Each of Maccabi Haifa's last five away competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends, with four games producing three goals or more.

Hamrun Spartans have kept a clean sheet in each of their last six home games in all competitions.

Hamrun are unbeaten in 16 home games in all competitions, winning 13 matches in this sequence.

Maccabi Haifa have qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage on three occasions in the past (the most by any Israeli club).

Hamrun are yet to qualify for the group stage of any UEFA club competition.

Hamrun vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction

Maccabi Haifa are seeking a return to the UEFA Champions League group stage but have to first navigate their way around Hamrun Spartans.

The Maltese champions have the odds stacked against them. But they can draw inspiration from their memorable 3-3 draw against Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff last year.

Maccabi Haifa tend to be defensively vulnerable on their travels and Hamrun could take advantage of this. However, we are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Hamrun 1-3 Maccabi Haifa

Hamrun vs Maccabi Haifa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Maccabi Haifa to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Maccabi Haifa to score over 1.5 goals

