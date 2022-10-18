Hannover 96 vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th October, 2022

Hannover 96 host Borussia Dortmund at the Heinz von Heiden-Arena in the DFB Pokal on Wednesday, with both sides being in contrasting form of late.

Hannover are currently 5th in 2. Bundesliga, seven points off the top of the table. Stefan Leitl's side have been in decent form of late, having won three of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to take that momentum into the game against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Borussia Dortmund are currently 8th in the Bundesliga, seven points off the top of the table. Edin Terzic's side have been in disappointing form recently, having only won two of their last eight games across all competitions. They will look to turn things around with a win against Hannover on Wednesday.

Both sides will want to progress to the next round of the competition and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Hannover 96 vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Hannover winning only one.

Dortmund came away as 5-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in January 2019. Goals from Achraf Hakimi, Marco Reus, Mario Gotze, Raphael Guerreiro and Axel Witsel were enough to secure the win, with Marvin Bakalorz grabbing a consolation goal for Hannover on the night.

Hannover have the joint 4th best attack in 2. Bundesliga, having scored 21 goals in their 12 games so far this season.

Borussia Dortmund have the joint 6th best defense in the Bundesliga, having only conceded 14 goals in their 10 games so far this season.

Hannover 96 vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Wednesday.

Hannover will be without Sebastian Ernst. Meanwhile, Anthony Modeste, Mahmoud Dahoud, Mateu Morey, Sebastian Haller and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens are all out for Borussia Dortmund.

Despite their difference in form, Borussia Dortmund should have enough quality to get past Hannover on Wednesday. We predict a tight game with Dortmund coming away with a slender win.

Prediction: Hannover 96 0-1 Borussia Dortmund

Hannover 96 vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Borussia Dortmund @BVB #Terzic zum morgigen Gegner: "Hannover spielt mutigen und intensiven Fußball, sie führen die meisten Zweikämpfe in der 2. Liga. Wir sind uns unserer Favoritenrolle bewusst, aber werden eine außergewöhnlich gute Leistung brauchen, um weiterzukommen." #H96BVB 🎙 #Terzic zum morgigen Gegner: "Hannover spielt mutigen und intensiven Fußball, sie führen die meisten Zweikämpfe in der 2. Liga. Wir sind uns unserer Favoritenrolle bewusst, aber werden eine außergewöhnlich gute Leistung brauchen, um weiterzukommen." #H96BVB https://t.co/gLfXmT4vSb

Tip 1 - Result: Borussia Dortmund WIn

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Borussia Dortmund have one of the best defenses in the Bundesliga)

Tip 3 - Youssoufa Moukoko to score/assist (The forward has three goals and one assist from nine games so far this season)

