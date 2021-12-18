Hannover 96 vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Promotion hopefuls Werder Bremen will host Hannover 96 at home in the 2. Bundesliga on Sunday and they hope to continue their good form.

Werder Bremen made it two wins in a row when they beat promotion rivals Jahn Regensburg 3-2 away from home in a thrilling game.

Hannover, too, are in a good run of form, having won their last two games in the league. Die Roten lie 14th in the league table, but are just six points behind Werder Bremen and nine points adrift of the promotion playoff spot.

Hannover will have to be more consistent in the second half of the season to mount a promotion challenge and will hope to impress against Werder Bremen at home.

Hannover 96 vs Werder Bremen Head-to-head

Werder Bremen have the superior head-to-head record against Hannover, having won this fixture 47 times.

Hannover have recorded less than half the number of wins Werder have mustered, beating Die Grün-Weißen just 23 times. A total of 21 games have ended as draws.

Hannover last beat Werder Bremen in 2018 at home, and will hope to end their four-game winless streak against their opponents on Sunday.

Hannover 96 form guide: D-D-L-W-W

Werder Bremen form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Hannover 96 vs Werder Bremen Team News

Hannover 96

Ron-Robert Zieler (Muscle Injury) and Lukas Hinterseer (COVID-19) are not expected to feature against Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Hendrik Weydandt trained with the team this week, and interim coach Christoph Dabrowski could play him up top in Hinterseer’s absence.

Injured: Ron-Robert Zieler

Unavailable: Lukas Hinterseer

Suspended: None

Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen are expected to be without the duo of Lars Lukas Mai (COVID-19) and Nick Woltemade (surgery) for the clash against Hannover.

Injured: Nick Woltemade

Unavailable: Lars Lukas Mai

Suspended: None

Hannover 96 vs Werder Bremen Predicted Lineups

Hannover 96 Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Martin Hansen; Niklas Hult, Julian Börner, Marcel Franke, Sei Muroya; Dominik Kaiser, Gaël Ondoua; Sebastian Kerk, Linton Maina, Maximilian Beier; Hendrik Weydandt

Werder Bremen Probable XI (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Marco Friedl, Milos Veljkovic, Omer Toprak; Christian Groß, Anthony Jung, Romano Schmid, Leonardo Bittencourt, Felix Agu; Marvin Ducksch, Niclas Füllkrug

Hannover 96 vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Both teams are in a good run of form and we expect this to be a close contest. Werder Bremen will hope to push the teams above them, as they have the better players to come out on top come Sunday.

Prediction: Hannover 1-2 Werder Bremen

Edited by Peter P