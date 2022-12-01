Hannover vs Hertha Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2, 2022

Hannover will entertain Hertha Berlin at the HDI-Arena in a friendly on Friday (December 2).

Hannover are fifth in the 2.Bundesliga, trailing league leaders Darmstadt by eight points. They went unbeaten in their last two games before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup international break.

Hertha, meanwhile, have endured a slow start to their Bundesliga campaign and are 15th in the standings. They returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Koln in their last game before the break.

Hertha have played three friendlies since that win, with two of them going to penalties. They beat Ludwigsfelde 5-0 in their last friendly on Saturday.

Hertha Berlin @HerthaBSC_EN



Márton Dárdai (illness) and Dongjun Lee (ankle) both miss out, while



#HaHoHe A new week begins Márton Dárdai (illness) and Dongjun Lee (ankle) both miss out, while @KPBofficial & Deyovaisio Zeefuik are back in training.

Hannover vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 66 times across competitions. Hertha lead 28-16, while 22 games have been drawn.

They have not met since their Bundesliga meeting in 2019, which ended in a goalless draw.

Hannover have picked up just one win in their last seven home games against Hertha.

Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Four of Hertha's last six games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals, while Hannover have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in their last seven games across competitions.

Hannover have the second-best defensive record in 2.Bundesliga, conceding 18 goals in 17 games.

Hertha have the fourth-worst attacking record in the Bundesliga, scoring 19 times in 15 games.

Hannover vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Hannover will be playing their first friendly during the international break and will look to put in a strong performance. They have suffered just two defeats at home this season across competitions and should put in a solid performance.

Hannover 96 @Hannover96



#NiemalsAllein

#H96-Chefcoach Stefan #Leitl hat nochmal auf die Hinrunde zurückgeblickt und besonders den Sturm gelobt. Lest hier, wie unser Trainer zudem über das Teamgefüge denkt und was er in die Rückrunde transportieren möchte.

Hertha, meanwhile, have a solid record against Hannover but have struggled to get going this season. They have performed well in their recent friendlies, so a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Hannover 2-2 Hertha Berlin

Hannover vs Hertha Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Hertha to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

