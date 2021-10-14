Hannover vs Schalke prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Schalke will hope to climb up to second in the 2. Bundesliga table on Friday when they take on Hannover 96 away from home.

Dimitrios Grammozis’ side have won four of their last five games in the league and find themselves fourth in the table. They have hit a purple patch after a tough start to the season.

Hannover, on the other hand, have struggled for form this season. They went into the international break with a draw against Nuremberg and will hope to return to winning ways against Schalke.

Despite the two sides’ contrasting form, just five points separate them. A win for Hannover would be a massive boost for Die Roten, who will not want to stagnate in the bottom half of the table for too long.

Hannover vs Schalke Head-to-head

The two teams have faced off 75 times, and Schalke have won this fixture 45 times. Hannover have picked up 18 wins, while 15 games have ended as draws.

Schalke have lost just once out of their last five games against Hannover, and will hope to avoid defeat again.

Hannover form guide: L-W-W-L-D

Schalke form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Hannover vs Schalke Team News

Hannover

Tom Trybull returned against Nuremberg before the international break and he is expected to feature once again.

Apart from Franck Evina, Hannover have a fully fit squad to choose from, and will hope it remains that way for the foreseeable future as they aim to put together a good run of results.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Franck Evina

Schalke

The trio of Danny Latza, Salif Sane and Blendi Idrizi are back in non-contact training. It is unlikely that Grammozis will give them some playing time against Hannover.

FC Schalke 04 @s04_en #H96S04 #Grammozis on the squad: We've used the international break to bring a couple of lads into training. Danny Latza could play a part, as well as Salif Sané and Blendi Idrizi, although they are doing non-contact training at the moment. #S04 #Grammozis on the squad: We've used the international break to bring a couple of lads into training. Danny Latza could play a part, as well as Salif Sané and Blendi Idrizi, although they are doing non-contact training at the moment.#S04 | #H96S04 https://t.co/FWLnWL0Vga

Michael Langer is still recovering from his ligament injury and will not feature against Hannover.

Injured: Michael Langer

Doubtful: Danny Latza, Salif Sane, Blendi Idrizi

Suspended: None

Hannover vs Schalke Predicted Lineups

Hannover 96 Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Ron-Robert Zieler; Niklas Hult, Julian Börner, Luka Krajnc, Sei Muroya; Tom Trybull, Gaël Ondoua; Sebastian Ernst, Linton Maina, Maximilian Beier; Lukas Hinterseer

Schalke Probable XI (3-1-4-2): Martin Fraisl; Marcin Kaminski, Mallick Thiaw, Ko Itakura; Victor Palsson; Thomas Ouwejan, Rodrigo Zalazar, Dominik Drexler, Mehmet Aydin; Marius Bulter, Simon Terodde

Hannover vs Schalke Prediction

Schalke clearly have promotion on their agenda this season, and their form in recent weeks has seen them emerge as contenders. They are just four points behind St. Pauli and have perhaps the best striker in the league.

Hannover’s defensive frailties could cost them against the Royal Blues, and we expect Grammozis’ side to emerge victorious against Hannover.

Prediction: Hannover 1-2 Schalke

Edited by Peter P