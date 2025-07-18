Hansa Rostock vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

Aston Villa continue their preparations for the 2025-26 Premier League campaign as they go head-to-head with Hansa Rostock on Saturday. While the German third-tier outfit have their work cut out against one of England’s biggest sides, they will look to show their mettle at the Ostseestadion.

Ad

Hansa Rostock turned in another superb team display last Saturday when they picked up a comfortable 4-1 victory over Magdeburg II in a friendly clash.

Daniel Brinkmann’s men have won each of their four warm-up games ahead of the 2025-26 3. Liga campaign, scoring 17 goals and conceding five across the four friendlies.

Rostock enjoyed a solid 2024-25 campaign, during which they accumulated 60 points from their 38 matches in the German third division, finishing fifth in the table, five points shy of the promotion playoff spot.

Ad

Trending

As for Aston Villa, they endured a heartbreaking end to the Premier League campaign, missing out on Champions League qualifying on the last day when they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United.

Unai Emery’s men finished with 66 points from their 38 league matches to finish sixth in the table, behind fifth-placed Newcastle United in the final UCL qualification spot on goal difference.

Aston Villa head into Saturday’s clash fresh off the back of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Walsall in their opening friendly game and will be looking to bounce back at the Ostseestadion this weekend.

Ad

Hansa Rostock vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Hansa Rostock and Aston Villa, who will both be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a strong note.

Rostock have won seven of their most recent nine games across all competitions, only suffering defeats against Hannover II U-23 and Cottbus in that time.

Aston Villa have lost all but one of their last five away matches, with a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth on May 10 being the only exception.

Rostock are unbeaten in eight of their most recent nine home games, picking up six wins and two draws since the start of February.

Ad

Hansa Rostock vs Aston Villa Prediction

Hansa Rostock have enjoyed a perfect run in pre-season, but they now face sterner competition in a superior and more experienced Aston Villa side. While we expect Emery to hand his key players limited minutes once again, we fancy Aston Villa to cruise to a comfortable victory here.

Prediction: Hansa Rostock 0-4 Aston Villa

Hansa Rostock vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Rostock’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of the hosts’ last eight outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More