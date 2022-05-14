Hansa Rostock vs Hamburg prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Hamburg’s promotion charge in the 2. Bundesliga will either reach a crescendo or be prolonged further this weekend depending on whether they finish second or keep hold of third place in the league table.

A run of four successive wins has seen Hamburg return to the top three in typical fashion, as some would say, because they are known for their incredible late-season runs.

Tim Walter’s side will face off against Hansa Rostock, a team who have nothing to play for. Hansa Rostock have already secured their 2. Bundesliga status and cannot finish in the top half of the table as they will need a monumental shift in goal difference.

HSV English @HSV_English The PK before



Tim



#nurderHSV

🎙 |The PK before #FCHHSV startsTim #Walter : "For this thrill on Sunday you become a coach and work in sport. When you stand in front of such games and have the goal to be successful, that's what the coaching profession is all about." 🎙 | 1⃣ The PK before #FCHHSV starts 🔛Tim #Walter: "For this thrill on Sunday you become a coach and work in sport. When you stand in front of such games and have the goal to be successful, that's what the coaching profession is all about."#nurderHSV https://t.co/LHRp162XN6

Everything points to a comfortable evening for Hamburg, but nothing is a given in the Zweite Bundesliga based on what has transpired in recent weeks.

If Hamburg can match Darmstadt’s result, they will finish in the promotion playoff spot. If they win and Werder Bremen lose, then Walter’s side will jump to second and avoid the playoff altogether.

Hansa Rostock vs Hamburg Head-to-head

Hamburg have often had the upper hand in this fixture, winning 14 of the 25 games between the two sides.

Hansa Rostock have won the fixture just six times and have managed to hold Hamburg five times.

Hansa Rostock form guide: L-D-D-D-D

Hamburg form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Hansa Rostock vs Hamburg Team News

Hansa Rostock

Maurice Litka is unavailable for Hansa Rostock, while Björn Rother is serving his suspension.

Injured: Maurice Litka

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Björn Rother

Hamburg

Tim Leibold and Anssi Suhonen are the only two players who are expected to miss out against Hansa Rostock.

HSV English @HSV_English



We wish you a speedy recovery



#nurderHSV Bitter diagnosis for Anssi #Suhonen : During the training session on Wednesday, our midfielder suffered a fractured fibulaWe wish you a speedy recovery #Anssi Bitter diagnosis for Anssi #Suhonen: During the training session on Wednesday, our midfielder suffered a fractured fibula 😞 We wish you a speedy recovery #Anssi 🇫🇮#nurderHSV https://t.co/tkZZrOA3qi

Injured: Tim Leibold, Anssi Suhonen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hansa Rostock vs Hamburg Predicted Lineups

Hansa Rostock Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Markus Kolke; Tobias Schwede, Ryan Malone, Damian Rossbach, Timo Becker; Bjorn Rother, Baxter Bahn, Nik Omladic, Haris Duljevic, Svante Ingelsson; Robin Meissner

Hamburg Probable XI (4-3-3): Daniel Heuer Fernandes; Jan Gyamerah, Bastian Schonlau, Mario Vuskovic, Moritz Heyer; Jonas Meffert, Ludovit Reis, Anssi Suhonen; Robert Glatzel, Sonny Kittel, Bakary Jatta

Hansa Rostock vs Hamburg Prediction

The race to finish in the final automatic promotion spot is not in Hamburg’s hands. However, they must ensure they win and not just match Darmstadt’s result.

Considering their arch-rivals Werder Bremen are not on a consistent run of form, anything is still possible. We expect Hamburg to pick up a comfortable away win and finish in the top three.

Prediction: Hansa Rostock 0-3 Hamburg

Edited by Peter P