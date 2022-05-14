Hansa Rostock vs Hamburg prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Hamburg’s promotion charge in the 2. Bundesliga will either reach a crescendo or be prolonged further this weekend depending on whether they finish second or keep hold of third place in the league table.
A run of four successive wins has seen Hamburg return to the top three in typical fashion, as some would say, because they are known for their incredible late-season runs.
Tim Walter’s side will face off against Hansa Rostock, a team who have nothing to play for. Hansa Rostock have already secured their 2. Bundesliga status and cannot finish in the top half of the table as they will need a monumental shift in goal difference.
Everything points to a comfortable evening for Hamburg, but nothing is a given in the Zweite Bundesliga based on what has transpired in recent weeks.
If Hamburg can match Darmstadt’s result, they will finish in the promotion playoff spot. If they win and Werder Bremen lose, then Walter’s side will jump to second and avoid the playoff altogether.
Hansa Rostock vs Hamburg Head-to-head
Hamburg have often had the upper hand in this fixture, winning 14 of the 25 games between the two sides.
Hansa Rostock have won the fixture just six times and have managed to hold Hamburg five times.
Hansa Rostock form guide: L-D-D-D-D
Hamburg form guide: L-W-W-W-W
Hansa Rostock vs Hamburg Team News
Hansa Rostock
Maurice Litka is unavailable for Hansa Rostock, while Björn Rother is serving his suspension.
Injured: Maurice Litka
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Björn Rother
Hamburg
Tim Leibold and Anssi Suhonen are the only two players who are expected to miss out against Hansa Rostock.
Injured: Tim Leibold, Anssi Suhonen
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Hansa Rostock vs Hamburg Predicted Lineups
Hansa Rostock Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Markus Kolke; Tobias Schwede, Ryan Malone, Damian Rossbach, Timo Becker; Bjorn Rother, Baxter Bahn, Nik Omladic, Haris Duljevic, Svante Ingelsson; Robin Meissner
Hamburg Probable XI (4-3-3): Daniel Heuer Fernandes; Jan Gyamerah, Bastian Schonlau, Mario Vuskovic, Moritz Heyer; Jonas Meffert, Ludovit Reis, Anssi Suhonen; Robert Glatzel, Sonny Kittel, Bakary Jatta
Hansa Rostock vs Hamburg Prediction
The race to finish in the final automatic promotion spot is not in Hamburg’s hands. However, they must ensure they win and not just match Darmstadt’s result.
Considering their arch-rivals Werder Bremen are not on a consistent run of form, anything is still possible. We expect Hamburg to pick up a comfortable away win and finish in the top three.
Prediction: Hansa Rostock 0-3 Hamburg