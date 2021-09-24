Hansa Rostock vs Schalke prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Schalke will look to put defeat against Karlsruher behind them when they face Hansa Rostock in the 2. Bundesliga on Saturday.

The Royal Blues bounced back well against Karlsruher despite conceding in the opening minute of the game, but played the final 20 minutes or so with 10 men.

Marvin Wanitzek’s screamer won the game for Karlsruher and handed them their third defeat of the season.

Dimitrios Grammozis’ side need to bounce back quickly as they are 11th in the table, and can’t afford to drop too many points.

Hansa Rostock also lost their last outing against Nuremberg and will hope to put in a more accomplished display in front of goal.

Hansa Rostock vs Schalke Head-to-head

The head-to-head record between the two teams is pretty close. While Schalke have won this fixture 10 times, Hansa Rostock have won it nine times. Five games have ended as draws.

It’s been a while since the two faced off, however. Hansa Rostock were in the Bundesliga in 2008 before going down, and they were beaten by Schalke in the last competitive fixture between the two sides.

Hansa Rostock form guide: D-L-L-W-L

Schalke form guide: D-L-W-W-L

Hansa Rostock vs Schalke Team News

Hansa Rostock

Tobias Schwede, Lukas Scherff, Pascal Breier and Streli Mamba are not expected to feature. Maurice Litka is not fully fit yet, and his involvement is also doubtful.

Injured: Tobias Schwede, Lukas Scherff, Pascal Breier, Streli Mamba

Doubtful: Maurice Litka

Suspended: None

Schalke

Schalke signed Marc Rzatkowski a few days ago. The midfielder needs to get up to speed before he can feature for the first team.

The trio of Danny Latza, Salif Sane and Blendi Idrizi are still unavailable for selection. Victor Palsson was sent off against Hansa Rostock, and will not feature.

Injured: Danny Latza, Salif Sane, and Blendi Idrizi

Doubtful: Marc Rzatkowski (match fitness)

Suspended: Victor Palsson

Hansa Rostock vs Schalke Predicted Lineups

Hansa Rostock Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Markus Kolke; Jonathan Meier, Damian Rossbach, Thomas Meissner, Calogero Rizzuto; Lukas Frode, Hanno Behrens; Kevin Schumacher, Bentley Baxter Bahn, Nik Omladic; John Verhoek

Schalke Probable XI (3-1-4-2): Ralf Fahrmann; Marcin Kaminski, Mallick Thiaw, Ko Itakura; Florian Flick; Thomas Ouwejan, Rodrigo Zalazar, Dominik Drexler, Darko Churlinov; Marius Bulter, Simon Terodde

Hansa Rostock vs Schalke Prediction

Both teams will be gunning for a win after tasting defeat in their last outings. Schalke are the better team on paper, and have been good away from home this season.

We expect the Royal Blues to pick up a win.

Prediction: Hansa Rostock 1-2 Schalke

