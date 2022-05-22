Hapoel Beer-Sheva vs Maccabi Haifa prediction, preview, team news and more | Israel State Cup Final 2021-22

Hapoel Beer-Sheva will take on Maccabi Haifa in the final of the Israel State Cup on Tuesday.

Hapoel will come into this game after conceding the Israel League Championship to Maccabi Haifa last week. They failed to beat Maccabi Tel-Aviv in a hotly contested Championship playoff match in their most recent league encounter.

Maccabi Haifa, on the other hand, will look to seal the double after retaining the league title this year as well.

Beer-Sheva vs Maccabi Haifa Head-to-Head

This remains one of the most hotly-contested fixtures in Israel.

The two teams have met each other on 31 occasions, with Beer-Sheva winning 15 of those matches and their opponents winning one less. Two further games have ended in draws.

Maccabi have won both their fixtures against Beer-Sheva this season and will look to complete a hat-trick against their rivals on Tuesday.

Maccabi Haifa recent form guide: L-L-W-D-L

Beer-Sheva recent form guide: D-L-W-L-W

Beer-Sheva vs Maccabi Haifa Team News

Beer-Sheva

Nikita Rukavytsya will be out of contention for the final after picking up a red in their semi-final encounter against Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

Razmi Safouri will also miss the tie following a knee injury he suffered in their game against the same opponents in their recent Championship playoff encounter.

Injured: Razmi Safouri

Suspended: Nikita Rukavytsya

Maccabi Haifa

Defender Ofri Anad has been ruled out with a knee strain but there are no suspension concerns for Haifa.

Injury: Ofri Arad

Suspension: None

Beer-Sheva vs Maccabi Haifa Predicted XI

Beer-Sheva (3-4-3): Ohad Levita; Loai Taha, Eitan Ratzon, Marwan Kabha; Or Dadia, Josue, Mariano Bareiro, Sean Goldberg; Sintyahu Sallalich, Jhonatan Agudelo, Elton Acolatse.

Maccabi Haifa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Josh Cohen (GK); Sean Goldberg, Rami Gershon, Sun Menachem, Taleb Tawatha; Jose Rodriguez, Tjarron Cherry, Neta Lavi; Dolev Haziza, Omer Atzili, Godsway Donyoh

Beer-Sheva vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction

The two best teams in Israel will compete for cup glory as they look to win the Israel State Cup on Tuesday.

Maccabi, additionally, will have a chance to pile more misery on Beer-Sheva this season after already winning the league title. Beer-Sheva have been unable to beat them even once this season.

It will be a tough ask for Beer-Sheva to overcome their recent form against their rivals, especially with key players missing out on the final.

We predict Maccabi will maintain their record against Beer-Sheva this season and win this game.

Prediction: Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1-2 Maccabi Haifa

Edited by Peter P