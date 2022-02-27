"Hard to believe" - Michael Owen surprised that 2 'clinical' Manchester United stars were wasteful against Watford

Manchester United played out a goalless draw with Watford in the Premier League yesterday, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes squandering a couple of chances at Old Trafford. Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has expressed surprise over the duo's unusually wasteful outing in front of goal.

The Englishman told Premier League Productions (as per The Metro):

“If you were going to say to me that they were going to get chances and the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Fernandes were going to miss a lot of them, I’d find it hard to believe. Because they are two of the most clinical people, certainly Ronaldo, he’s had a whole career of being extremely efficient and clinical in front of goal."

The visitors stand firm to clinch a much-deserved point



Michael Owen went on to say it wouldn't have been a big deal if it were the youngsters who had such a horrendous performance upfront yesterday. But for a serial winner like Cristiano Ronaldo and a clinical finisher like Bruno Fernandes, it raises a bit of concern, the retired striker claims.

“Of course, some of the younger players, if they miss the odd chance, you expect it. But Ronaldo who virtually puts everything he looks at into the back of the net. So it is very strange how they’re missing a lot of chances – a couple today that you would expect of him to have scored, certainly Bruno Fernandes to have scored, but they’re not hitting the back of the net with enough regularity,” said Owen.

Manchester United 0-0 Watford - Ralf Rangnick's men drop more points against the relegation contenders!



Manchester United's only blemish versus Watford was their failure to find the back of the net. The Red Devils largely dominated the game, enjoying up to 68% possession of the ball and leading in terms of shots, passes and chance creation.

Manchester United recorded another frustrating draw at Old Trafford

Manchester United's have a very tough schedule in coming weeks

The Red Devils have a rock to lift in the coming weeks, with huge fixtures piled one after the other, starting at the weekend. They'll take on Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in their next two Premier League fixtures before facing Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash.

Ralf Rangnick's men will then return to Premier League action, where they will lock horns with Liverpool in their last game of March. It remains to be seen if they'll be able to withstand the pressure of these massive games.

