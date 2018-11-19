Harry Kane weighs in on the Dejan Lovren-Sergio Ramos debacle

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 78 // 19 Nov 2018, 14:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England Training Session and Press Conference

What's the story?

Tottenham Hotspur and England star Harry Kane has weighed in on the current feud between Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

In case you didn't know...

England went head-to-head against Croatia in a crucial Nations League game that saw the World Cup finalists getting relegated from the competition after they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to the Three Lions.

Goals from Jesse Lingard and Harry Kane helped England win their Nations League group making them one of four teams to travel to the finals in Portugal next June. While the win was incredible for England, fans gave their attention to Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren who was part of the Croatian team that lost to the Three Lions.

Ahead of the game, the defender, in a live Instagram video, was seen taunting Sergio Ramos after Spain's defeat to Croatia.

The video showed the Croatian saying, "Elbowed him good," making a reference to his challenge on Ramos during the game.

He then proceeded to say, "Haha! 3-2! Go ahead and talk now, buddy. Buddy! They are a bunch of p*****s."

"Only this side is worthy. Now to beat England and walk out like a boss!"

The heart of the matter

England striker Harry Kane has now given his verdict on Lovren's social media activity in a press conference ahead of England's win over Croatia.

Kane was asked for his opinion on the Lovren-Ramos debacle to which he said, "That’s not for me to compare them two. Obviously, I think Ramos, his record speaks for himself, the amount of trophies he’s won, the amount of big games he’s played."

"Of course Lovren is another fantastic defender and I look forward to going up against him tomorrow. It’s a matter of opinion, obviously he has his opinion – some players are more outspoken than others, but from my point of view it’s not to judge them but focus on myself and my team."

What's next?

Tottenham Hotspur will return to Premier League action this weekend when they face Chelsea in a much-awaited derby.