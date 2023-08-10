Harry Maguire has been given a seven figure pay-off by Manchester United to leave club amid links to PL rivals- Reports

Harry Maguire has been handed a seven-figure sum by Manchester United, bringing his time at the club to a decisive end.

According to The Sun's Neil Custis (via UtdPlug), Manchester United have agreed to a £6 million pay-off for the defender, facilitating a wage cut in his imminent move to West Ham.

The Red Devils have rendered the payment to offset the reduction in Maguire's wages, sealing the deal for West Ham, who have agreed to terms with the defender. According to the BBC, the London club offered £30 million for the center-back.

Following Declan Rice's £105 million departure to Arsenal, the Hammers are keen to reinforce their ranks, and Maguire's acquisition fills a crucial void. The 30-year-old found himself dispaced in the pecking order by Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Victor Lindelof last season, and will hope to rejuvenate his career. He made only 16 league appearances for the Red Devils last season.

But Maguire's exit is not without a touch of pathos. Stripped of the captaincy earlier this summer, the England international hoped to remain at Old Trafford. However, The Athletic reported England manager Gareth Southgate's ominous warning to the former club captain regarding lack of playtime. The looming uncertainty over his international career's future perhaps hastened the move.

Manchester United's shift in strategy is evident, seeking to offload players to recoup funds after the significant signings of Andre Onana, Mason Mount, and Rasmus Hojlund.

Maguire's impending departure, after arriving from Leicester for a staggering £80 million in 2019, has shown that the club is not above paying players to leave.

Marc Guehi emerges as a target for Manchester United amidst Maguire's departure

In the wake of Harry Maguire's departure from Manchester United, the club have set their sights on potential replacements. Crystal Palace's centre-back Marc Guehi has surfaced as one of the prime contenders.

A report from the Daily Mail (via CaughtOffside) has placed Guehi's name prominently on United's wish list, indicating a keen interest from the Red Devils. However, securing Guehi's services will be no simple task for United.

With Palace reportedly demanding a substantial fee, estimated at £50 million, the pursuit could be fraught with challenges. The price tag is likely to escalate as the transfer deadline approaches, further complicating Manchester United's efforts to pull off the transfer.

Guehi's profile is undeniably appealing to the Manchester club. The 23-year-old has flourished at Palace, transforming into an England international since his move from Chelsea in 2021. Although a move to Old Trafford might be a tempting step in his career progression, Crystal Palace appear firmly resolved not to sell.

Manchester United's search for Maguire's replacement is not confined to Guehi. Other names like Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo, Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, and Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard have also been cited.