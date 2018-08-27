Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Harry Maguire spills the beans on his failed Manchester United move

Suman Dey
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.03K   //    27 Aug 2018, 18:44 IST

Image result for harry maguire
Harry Maguire was one of Man United's summer targets.

What's the story?

Harry Maguire, in a recent interview, expressed his feelings about his failed transfer to Manchester United, which drew great attention over the course of the entire summer.


In case you didn't know..

Man United boss, Jose Mourinho, had been chasing a marquee defender throughout the summer and had identified Maguire as his primary target at one point. However, CEO Ed Woodward's reluctance to spend big saw Leicester reject two bids for the player with the second one being around £60m.


The heart of the matter

In the interview, Harry Maguire said that he wants to keep playing and give his best for Leicester City.

Furthermore, the 25-year-old England international believes his performances for his country, in Russia, led to him being the center of transfer interest for a lot of big clubs around the globe.

He believes the Foxes boss felt his importance in the club's near future and thus didn't want him to leave this summer.

Maguire also said:

"They gave me the opportunity to play for this club, such a good club on the rise and I respected their decision... My mind has been fully on Leicester since then, I've been impressed since I came back. The people brought in seem to have fitted in well, and I think we'll only get better".


What's next?

Leicester City are serious underdogs every season and losing another main player in Harry Maguire, after Riyadh Mahrez's sale to City, would have dented their chances of finishing in the top half of the Premier League table.

Maguire feels that his team has got an outstanding group of talented players and that, together, they could be a team to watch out this season. Moreover, Leicester's manager Claude Puel is hugely impressed by the former Hull City defender's attitude despite his failed move to United.

Now, the former PL champions will be hoping their star defender stays fit, puts in some commanding performances at the back and helps the Foxes meet this season's target.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Leicester City Harry Maguire Claude Puel Jose Mourinho
Suman Dey
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
