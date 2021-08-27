Harry Redknapp predicts where Tottenham Hotspur will finish in the Premier League this season

Tottenham Hotspur have entered the new Premier League season on a brilliant note, recording back-to-back victories in their first two games. Former Spurs manager Harry Redknapp expects the club to do well in the English top flight this term and secure a spot among the division's top teams.

Asked if he thinks Tottenham Hotspur can finish in the top four-zone this season, Redknapp responded:

"Absolutely. At the start of last season, I looked at their squad and thought, ‘This team’s got a chance of winning it!’ They were that strong, but they really underachieved badly last year. They’ve started well this year."

"With Dele Alli coming back, you get him on-side, you get him fit – I think the kid is a fantastic talent. It’s like having another new player, with Harry staying as well. They’ve made one or two signings as well, so things are looking good for Tottenham. Kane staying gives them a real chance again this year."

"They’ve started well and you look at that forward line, Lucas Moura, Kane, Son, Dele Alli. That is some strike force, so I think they can be optimistic this year now that Harry is staying.”

So, Tottenham are unchanged from the team which beat Man City last time out.



Kane is on the bench and Lloris makes his 300th Premier League appearance, a new club record.



Nuno is back at his old stomping ground.



Tottenham Hotspur entered the Premier League with a huge statement this season. They defeated defending champions Manchester City 1-0 in their opening fixture at White Hart Lane.

The London-based club followed that result with another convincing display away from home by outclassing Wolves 1-0. Right now they occupy the fifth spot in the table, tied at six points with the likes of West Ham, Chelsea, Liverpool and Brighton, who rank ahead courtesy of goal difference.

Harry Kane's presence will boost Tottenham Hotspur's chances this season

Tottenham Hotspur have a point to prove this season

Last season proved to be catastrophic for Tottenham Hotspur as they endured a torrid outing in the Premier League and finished seventh in the table. They will try to make up for that disappointment by impressing in the competition this term.

Following their clashes with Manchester City and Wolves, Spurs will take on Watford in their next game this weekend. It remains to be seen if they can make it a run of three victories in a row when they step onto the pitch at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

The return of Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane will definitely add a whole new edge to the team.

