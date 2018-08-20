Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Harry Redknapp reveals why the Manchester United board did not back Mourinho's plans

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
News
2.48K   //    20 Aug 2018, 11:40 IST

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Jose could have done without yesterday's defeat

Manchester United's wishy-washy performance against Brighton would certainly have not won over any new fans. They lacked drive and looked uninspired as they were picked apart by a Brighton side that is starting to give the Red Devils a torturous time at the Falmer Stadium a habit.

Subsequently, criticism has flown in from all quarters and former Premier League midfielder and former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp thinks he knows why Manchester United's board did not back Jose Mourinho's transfer plans.

He said,

“That is why the club have been reluctant to back their manager this summer.
“City and Liverpool go above and beyond whenever Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp want a player but why would United want to waste more money, especially if there could be a new manager next season?
“This defeat could be written off as a blip were it not for Jose’s history of calamitous third seasons.
“Already, you get the feeling the players are growing tired of not only their manager’s negative football but his outbursts, too.

Redknapp may have gone a bit extreme with his analysis but you can't put anything past the club at this point. He also goes on to point out how the next game against Tottenham Hotspur could prove to be a real test for Jose Mourinho and his red army.

“Tottenham next Monday is now one of the biggest games of his United career. Spurs have started strongly but are yet to score at Old Trafford under Mauricio Pochettino.
“A morale-boosting win could be just what Mourinho needs to keep the wolf from the door.”

Mourinho refrained from criticising his players and though most of the reported tension in the United camp seem concocted, it is highly likely that the players could be feeling more and more frustrated with the negative footballing philosophy that's taken over Old Trafford.

With a lack of favourable results, the good feeling around Old Trafford will inevitably fade and then things won't look good for Jose Mourinho at all.

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
