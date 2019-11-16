Harry Redknapp wants Mauricio Pochettino to win a trophy with Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur v Queens Park Rangers - Premier League

Mauricio Pochettino's job is reportedly on the line at Tottenham Hotspur following a horrid start to the new season. Spurs are 14th in the Premier League table right now, 11 points behind Manchester City who are 4th.

Former Tottenham manager, Harry Redknapp has backed Pochettino to remain at the helm, but has admitted that the Argentinian needs to win some silverware. The Englishman believes that the Champions League runners-up have the squad to win a title but they will have to remain content with the FA Cup or the Carabao Cup this season.

”I'm a big fan of Pochettino - he's a great manager and personality, he knows the game. But with that squad he's got to win something, they have to get some silver on the sideboard somewhere,” he said to Sky Sports News.

"They won't win the league and I don't think they are good enough to win the Champions League [this season]. They're out the League Cup so will have to look to win the FA Cup, which is a possibility as they are good side."

Tottenham next face West Ham United at the London Stadium in the early kickoff next Saturday. Reports suggest that Pochettino could lose his job if Spurs lose the London derby. Meanwhile, West Ham United manager, Manuel Pellegrini is under similar pressure as the Hammers have amassed just 13 points from 12 games.