Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott confirmed to The Athletic that he refused to meet Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos during his visit to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Elliott signed his first professional contract with Liverpool this season after making the switch from Fulham last summer.

The 17-year-old was in demand before his move to Anfield and had a number of offers on the table, including one from Real Madrid. During his visit to the Los Blancos facilities, the youngster was asked if he would like to meet Sergio Ramos. However, he was reported to have refused the offer.

During an interview with The Athletic, Harvey Elliott said:

"Yeah, that’s true. I turned it down because of what he did to Mo."

The former Fulham playmaker is referring to the infamous incident which saw Mohamed Salah getting injured following a challenge by Sergio Ramos in the 2018 Champions League final.

Harvey Elliott refused to meet Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Elliott, a childhood Liverpool fan, signed for the Merseyside club last summer after becoming the youngest ever player to play in the Premier League for Fulham at the age of 16 years and 30 days in May 2019. The playmaker made his debut in the thrilling 5-5 game against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

Harvey Elliott of Liverpool is challenged by Ro-Shaun Williams of Shrewsbury Town

Interestingly, Harvey Elliott was in Kiev (travelling as a fan) for the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The Englishman also narrowly missed out on becoming the youngest player to win a Premier League medal by just three appearances.

Incredibly talented for his age, Harvey Elliott has been receiving special praise from many personalities so far. Scott Parker, who gave him his debut, said:

"He is a technically gifted football player. A special talent. He has got a naturalness about him, an ease. He is very clean with the ball, can handle the ball very well for someone so young."

The England U-17 international also earned praise from Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders after his first few sessions at the club. Lijnders said:

"What a surprise he was when he came for the first sessions. Some players, they play as if they are already, say, 28 or 29. He’s a player who sees so much around him before things happen."

"Everyone sees what a great player he is but behind that player is a great human being and a great addition to our squad. He’s our little diamond of the team."